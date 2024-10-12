Call of Duty devs respond after LeBron James demands Bronny get a CoD skin

Lebron shot his shot on Twitter, asking Activision to put Bronny in Call of Duty so he could use his own skin. Not only did Activision respond to his plea, they sent him a counter-offer.

Call of Duty having some bizarre crossovers is nothing new. Whether it be some of the scene’s biggest content creators, films and TV shows, other video games, or celebrities, the CoD series has shown it’s willing to collaborate with pretty much anyone if the circumstances line up.

However, LeBron James took the route of making a collab happen the other way around by reaching out to Activision himself in a cold-open.

“Bronny just said he want his own ‘skin’. Activision, Call of Duty, talk to me,” he tweeted.

It didn’t take them long to respond.

“We know Bronny is a shooter, let’s talk. First father son duo in NBA history. Could be a Call of Duty first too,” they replied.

The CoD account’s excited response makes this crossover much more likely, especially with LeBron reaching out first as one of the biggest stars in basketball history.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Activision put one of the most famous names in traditional sports in a Call of Duty game. Back in MW2, Messi, Neymar Jr and Pogba were all added at once, putting some of the world’s most iconic footballers in the series.

LeBron and Bronny wouldn’t be the first basketball players in the game, either. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have both gotten their own skins in the game as well, complete with full bundles that have some unique gun skins as well.

It isn’t clear when these skins would release or even if they’d come out in time to be added to Black Ops 6. But, if both parties want to put a skin in the game and the price is right, who knows what could happen?

