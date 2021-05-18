How to get 80's Action Heroes bundle in Warzone: Rambo & John McClane skins - Dexerto

The 80’s Action Heroes bundle is officially coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile, bringing Rambo and John McClane skins to the battlefield.

The skins were initially leaked on May 13, with players getting a sneak preview of what they’re going to look like, with the iconic characters coming in the latest high-profile crossover in Call of Duty.

Now, it’s all official, and the bundle is officially coming to the latest major CoD titles.

Here’s a look at what exactly you’ll get in the 80’s Action Heroes bundle, as well as how you can get them for yourself when they drop on May 20.

How to get 80’s Action Heroes bundle in Warzone & Cold War

The process for getting the 80’s Action Heroes bundle is Warzone or Black Ops Cold War is an easy one.

The bundle can be purchased using COD Points in the in-game store. Simply head over to the Store tab on either game and scroll until you find the 80’s Action Heroes bundle.

It will cost you around 2,400 CP, the regular price of a premium bundle in the Call of Duty Store. If it’s just the skins, however, with no blueprints, emblems, or other cosmetics, this could be as low as around 1500 CP

How to get 80’s Action Heroes bundle in COD: Mobile

It’s a similarly simple process to acquire the bundle in Call of Duty: Mobile. For the same price as on Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, you can head to the Store on the bottom left side of the app and find the 80’s Action Heroes bundle.

Once you’ve bought it, simply select the skins and cosmetics included, equip them, and you’ll be ready to dominate the battlefield no matter where you’re playing.

Remember to check the Call of Duty Store on Thursday, May 20 to check out the full bundle and see what exactly is included, as well as how much it’ll set you back.