Muslim Call of Duty players outraged as Vanguard ‘disrespects’ the Quran

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have noticed pages of the Quran scattered across the floor on a Zombies map. In response, many have joined the Muslim community in calling for developers to fix the “disrespectful” issue.

The Quran is the principal religious text of Islam and is considered by Muslims to be the holy word of God. As such, it is sacred and usage of it is always put under careful scrutiny.

Call of Duty’s developers apparently decided to use the Quran in the new Vanguard title, and players are shocked to find out how. In a Zombies map, it seems that pages of the holy book are stained and scattered across the floor.

In response to this, a number of players have called on the developers to explain and rectify the “disrespectful” situation.

Call of Duty: Vanguard devs under fire for ‘disrespecting’ the Quran

يا اخوان انا اشوف صفحات من القران في الارض في خريطة Zombie ارى انه يجب ان تزال باسرع وقت اذا كانت صحيحة @playstationsa @CallofdutyARA#Vanguard #PS5Share, #CallofDutyVanguard pic.twitter.com/1WZLsMYbML — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTO0R) November 10, 2021

As shown in a tweet by ‘BKTO0R,’ it appears that the Quran’s pages are littered across a Zombies map.

According to Google’s translation, their caption suggests concern and calls for a solution: “Brothers, I see pages of the Qur’an on the ground in the zombie map. I see that it should be removed as soon as possible if it is correct.”

In response, a number of people have directly tagged the game’s developers and expressed shock at the decision to use the Quran as floor decoration. Additionally, CoD insider Tom Henderson says that he alerted Activision and Sledgehammer Games of the issue.

Not the first time Call of Duty disrespected the Muslim community

Pages of the holy Quran on the ground in cod vanguard but this is not the first time! pic.twitter.com/B4SHECAL5y — #Elden Ring/صندوق الحزن (@m7md_mud) November 10, 2021

In response to the original tweet, a number of people responded by calling out the disrespect. One user explained it to someone asking what was wrong: “It’s disrespectful, God’s holy words on the floor with blood like it doesn’t matter.”

Others have pointed out that this isn’t the first time CoD has disrespected the religion, likely referencing a Modern Warfare 2 problem that led to the removal of a map.

The principal developers who worked on Vanguard’s Zombies content are believed to be Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch Studios, under the Activision Blizzard umbrella. So far, there has been no response from the devs, but we will monitor the situation and provide any updates when available.