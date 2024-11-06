Black Ops 6 has a secret ‘Redacted’ skin that looks like “Roze 2.0”

There’s a secret ‘Redacted’ Operator skin in Black Ops 6 that no one knows for sure how to unlock. Given it’s all-black design, it’s already being called the new Roze.

With Black Ops 6 out in the wild, millions of players are getting stuck into this year’s CoD. For some, the grind has been all-encompassing, with a number of streamers already reaching Prestige Master.

If you’ve been on the grind yourself, you’ve no doubt seen all sorts of unique cosmetics already, even without the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass in focus yet. Though one particular skin is turning heads far more than the rest.

There’s a secret Operator skin that’s slowly but surely coming into focus, one without an official name and one that no one is entirely sure how to unlock. Yet with a blacked-out design, it’s quickly becoming one of the most sought-after in Black Ops 6.

Activision Roze became one of the most-talked about cosmetics in CoD history, but only for the wrong reasons.

‘Redacted’ Operator skin in Black Ops 6

Listed in the game’s files as [REDACTED], the secret Operator skin doesn’t give us any intel to work with. Dataminers have unearthed it, and some have been seen using it in-game, but there’s no telling how it can be unlocked by legitimate means.

Currently, the leading theory is that it’s a surprise reward waiting at the very end of the game’s progression system. With Black Ops 6, CoD reverted back to the classic Prestige mode, meaning with every 55 levels, you can reset your progress back to level 1. Do this 10 times over and you enter ‘Prestige Master’.

Once in Prestige Master, a feat only a handful of accounts have accomplished properly thus far, you then have 1,000 levels to advance through. It’s being speculated this ‘Redacted’ skin is the reward for hitting level 1,000.

Obviously, as no players have reached this insane milestone properly just yet, it’s worth taking the theory with a grain of salt until confirmed.

With some hackers cheating their way to the max level, however, the secret cosmetic has already been popping up in lobbies well ahead of schedule. Based on some early looks, it has players labeling it “Roze 2.0” given the Operator’s mostly black outfit.

Back during Warozne’s peak, Roze became the most infamous skin in CoD history. So dark it was nearly impossible to detect in dimly lit areas, players complained online for months before devs mercifully adjusted its visuals.

While it’s too early to tell just how impactful this ‘Redacted’ skin might be in Black Ops 6 and the nearby integration with Warzone, it doesn’t appear to be quite on the same level as Roze. Seeing the skin in the menus is one thing, but when actually in-game, it doesn’t appear quite as concerningly dark as many first thought.

YouTube: YTLukeyy The Redacted skin doesn’t look quite as bad in direct sunlight.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as further details come to light on how to unlock this secret ‘Redacted’ skin in Black Ops 6.

