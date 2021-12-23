Unreleased Call of Duty: Vanguard map randomly appears in matches

CoD: Vanguard Season 1 has already treated players to a couple of brand new multiplayer maps, but a bizarre glitch has caused an unreleased map to

Season 1 of CoD: Vanguard is in full swing, and players have been diving into all of the content added in the update. The new Cooper Carbine and Gorenko Sniper Rifle, in particular, have made an impression in online matches.

Perhaps the most exciting part of any content rollout are new multiplayer maps to master. We’ve already seen the Caldera-inspired Paradise map, as well as reimaged version of Modern Warfare 3’s Dome called Radar added to the rotation.

Advertisement

However, following a bizarre glitch in a normal online lobby, players may have uncovered an unreleased map set to be released at a later date.

Reddit user trapdave uploaded a video, showing the moment that the new map named “Casablanca” revealed itself. They were in a lobby about to load into a match of Kill Confirmed.

On the bottom left of the screen, where the next map usually appears, the player noticed a name they did not recognize. The name Casablanca caused confusion among the party, with one asking “Is this a new map?”

Upon further inspection, the image accompanying the name appears to be a placeholder. Rather than being one whole picture of the map, you can see that it is instead broken up into multiple smaller images.

Advertisement

Other players in the comments also noted that they had experienced the same glitch. However, no one was actually able to load into the Casablanca map, with the game instead kicking players back to the main menu.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about this new map. The fact that the player was lined up for a 14 v 14 match on Blitz Pacing, we can guess that it may be one of CoD’s larger maps, but this is far from confirmed.

Given the real-life Morrocan city’s role in WWII, it’s no surprise to see the location coming to Vanguard. We’ll have to wait for more information before we can confirm the size and layout of Casablanca, but if it’s already named in the game files, then players may not have to wait too much longer.