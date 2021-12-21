Krampus’ reign of tyranny could be over in Call of Duty: Vanguard as an easy method of killing him has been discovered. It turns the brutish beast into a rather tame puppy, and we’ll detail how to deal with him below.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year unless you’re a Vanguard player who isn’t keen on participating in the objective. See, Sledgehammer Games decided to add the mythical creature Krampus, a monstrous figure that scares bad children at Christmas, to torment naughty Vanguard and Warzone players for the Festive Fervor event.

His introduction hasn’t been well-received by either casual players or pros. Thankfully, his relentless pursuit in Vanguard has a very easy countermeasure that makes dealing with him quite straightforward.

Killing Krampus in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Thanks to the Call of Duty Vanguard News Twitter page, we’ve seen the best way of dealing with the pesky figure. Players will quite simply need to give Krampus the run around in Vanguard and have him sprint in a circle.

This method will be very familiar to Zombies players and makes him look rather foolish.

Here’s how to easily kill Krampus in CoD: Vanguard:

Play a game until you get the prompt that Krampus is hunting you. Head to a quieter spot away from the action if possible. Once Krampus appears, let him get reasonably close to you. Now, keep looking at him whilst walking backward in a circular motion. Keep shooting him as you do this and eventually, he will fall.

Krampus will still be chasing you the entire time, but because of his AI logic, he won’t be smart enough to pick up on what you’re doing. This allows you to effortlessly kill him and collect the nice Care Package that he sometimes drops.

Who’s gonna try this way to kill Krampus? 👀#Vanguard | #CallofDutyVanguard pic.twitter.com/1gMjsLb2P9 — Call of Duty Vanguard News (@CodVanguardWW2) December 20, 2021

Suddenly, the evil Christmas figure doesn’t look so scary after all. Krampus will continue to remain a problem for the next couple of weeks as Call of Duty celebrates the Christmas season, and it won’t be long until he’s out of the game. Until next year?

