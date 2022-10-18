Underrated Cold War AR is a no recoil “laser beam” in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Warzone expert Metaphor has revealed a loadout for the Cold War Fara 83 that transforms it into a “top tier” Assault Rifle in the battle royale’s final season.

Warzone players are spoilt for choice when it comes to Assault Rifles, with weapons from three different CoD entries to choose from. However, it’s often been the case that a select number of ARs have dominated the meta, such as the Cooper Carbine or the STG44.

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, many players will be looking to experiment and try out some different options before they leave Caldera in the rearview mirror.

Luckily, there are a number of less popular Assault Rifles that are incredibly effective in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, away from the usual go-to picks. Warzone expert Metaphor has revealed a Fara 83 loadout that puts it in contention with the game’s meta guns.

In his October 17 video, Metaphor said that the Cold War rifle is a very strong contender in the final season with the right combination of attachments.

“Overall, I just think this gun is a really good low recoil complete laserbeam that everyone basically has ranked up,” he explained. “I do recommend giving this gun a try, it’s definitely a top-tier AR.”

The Fara 83 gained popularity when Black Ops Cold War was the latest CoD, but has fallen way off since the launch of Vanguard and the move to Caldera. Despite experts like Metaphor singing its praises, it currently only has a 0.73 pick rate on WZ Ranked.

If you’re looking to take the Fara 83 for a spin, check out Metaphor’s loadout below:

Metaphor’s best Fara 83 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

The Gru Suppressor and 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel make the Fara 83 much easier to control, as well buffing the overall damage range and bullet velocity, allowing you to pick off enemies at all ranges.

Optic-wise you can go with whichever sight you feel confident with, but Metaphor chose the Axial Arms 3x for greater accuracy at a distance. Meanwhile, the Spetsnaz Grip reduces the recoil even further, and offers better movement speed.

Lastly, loading up with the Spetsnaz 60 Rnds means you can polish off multiple enemies before worrying about reloading, ideal for Squads and Duos.

So, if you’re bored of running the same old Assault Rifles in Warzone, be sure to try out this Fara 83 in your next match.