Swagg’s MAC-10 loadout is perfect rival for Warzone’s meta OTs 9

The MAC-10 has remained a popular pick in Warzone Season 6 and Swagg has the perfect loadout for you to use.

Warzone’s SMG meta is constantly changing and while the OTs 9 and Cold War MP5 currently reign supreme, Swagg believes the MAC-10 is a viable pick. In fact, this pint-sized SMG has been steadily climbing up the meta rankings after the recent OTs 9 nerf. The MAC-10 features a blisteringly fast rate of fire, great mobility, and high close-quarters damage.

This is especially true if you kit the MAC-10 out with the best attachments, which is exactly what Swagg has done. Whether you’re looking for a worthy replacement to the OTs 9 or just wish to use this SMG in Season 6, then Swagg’s MAC-10 loadout is a perfect choice for any Warzone player.

Swagg’s MAC-10 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STAGNAG 53 Rnd Drum

Swagg’s best MAC-10 loadout enhances the gun’s damage, while also increasing the mobility and damage range. First up is the Agency Suppressor. This Cold War muzzle keeps your shots concealed and also helps bolster the MAC-10’s damage range – an area many SMGs struggle with.

Next up is the 5.9″ Task Force barrel, which improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, damage, and effective range. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in close-quarter scenarios, the extra coverage can help in situations when your AR needs reloading.

The best Warzone SMGs are those that enable you to quickly react to potential threats, so Swagg has opted for the No Stock. This attachment may decrease the MAC-10’s hipfire accuracy, but the added sprint to fire speed is well worth the tradeoff.

Meanwhile, the Field Agent Grip ensures that both the horizontal and vertical recoil is greatly diminished. While you’ll be using the MAC-10 loadout in more intimate engagements, the added accuracy allows you to effectively gun for those all-important headshots.

Lastly, the STAGNAG 53 Rnd Drum is the best magazine option for those that want to down multiple targets without constantly reloading. The extra ammunition also makes this loadout incredibly forgiving, especially if you don’t have the best aim.

Whether the MAC-10 will overtake the OTs 9 as the best SMG in Warzone remains to be seen, but Swagg’s loadout is proving to be an incredibly powerful alternative.