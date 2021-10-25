Aydan unveils best MP5 Warzone loadout for Season 6

The Cold War MP5 continues to be a mainstay within Warzone’s Season 6 meta and CoD pro Aydan has the best loadout for you to use.

SMG loadouts are incredibly important for any Warzone player looking to increase their kill potential in close-quarters firefights. Currently, the best SMGs in Warzone are the Cold War MP5 and OTs 9. While both guns dominate the game’s meta rankings, Aydan has demonstrated just how lethal the MP5 can be.

Featuring both great mobility and fantastic damage, the MP5 is a must-pick secondary that can give you a huge advantage. This is especially true if you use Aydan’s best MP5 loadout in Warzone Season 6. Here are all the best attachments you should be using to get that competitive edge.

Advertisement

Aydan’s MP5 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd drum

Aydan’s MG 82 loadout focuses on maximizing the SMG’s mobility, making it incredibly agile in close-quarter firefights. Just like most Black Ops Cold War SMG loadouts, Aydan has utilized the Agency Suppressor and Tiger Team Spotlight.

Read More: Best Warzone EM2 class loadout

The Agency Suppressor boosts the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and suppresses your shots. Combine this with the added movement speed from the Tiger Team Spotlight and you have an incredibly reactive loadout.

To help make the MP5 as quick as possible, Aydan has attached the Raider Stock and Bruiser Grip. Both these attachments drastically increase your mobility, which enables you to aggressively flank your foes. The added 30% to strafe speed is also great when you wish to avoid incoming fire.

Advertisement

Read More: 10 most popular weapons in Warzone

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the STANAG 50 Rnd drum. This ammo attachment ensures you have plenty of rounds to down multiple opponents – an area that is very important when grabbing squad wipes.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Aydan secured 38 kills with this MP5 loadout, so be sure to give it a go when you next drop into Verdansk.