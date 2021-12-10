Swagg reveals best MP40 Warzone Pacific loadout to drop high kills on Caldera

The MP40 is an incredibly powerful SMG in Vanguard and Swagg has demonstrated just how lethal it can be in Warzone.

Swagg’s MP40 loadout a great choice for any Warzone player, particularly those that enjoy Caldera’s close-quarter firefights. The MP40 comes packed with a high rate of fire, great hipfire accuracy, and high damage potential.

Whether this iconic WWII weapon has what it takes to overthrow the game’s best SMGs remains to be seen, but Swagg’s MP40 loadout demonstrates just how powerful it can be. If you’re looking for a worthy alternative to the OTs 9 and MAC-10, then you can’t go wrong with the MP40.

In order to increase your lethality across Caldera, Swagg has created a lethal MP40 loadout that you can use to get a competitive advantage over your opponents.

Swagg’s MP40 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Booster Barrel: Krausnick 3 17MM 04B

17MM 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: VDD 35 M Wire Grip

VDD 35 M Wire Grip Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

The MP40 has been a popular choice amongst Vanguard players since the game’s launch, but the Warzone integration is now seeing this gun rise through the ranks once again. Swagg’s MP40 loadout bolsters the gun’s damage, range, and fire rate.

Like most meta SMGs in Warzone, Swagg has used attachments that greatly increase the gun’s accuracy. In fact, when the MP40 is kitted out with the Recoil Booster, Krausnick 317MM 04B, M1941 Hand Stop, VDD 35 M Wire Grip, and Fabric Rear Grip it barely moves when fired.

Brace also ensures your first couple of bullets are more accurate, which can give you an edge when gunning for those headshot multipliers. This is made even easier thanks to the Slate Reflector optic, which gives you perfect vision of your surroundings without any obstructions.

To ensure this class remains competitive in close-range firefights, Swagg has utilized Quick to boost the MP40s mobility. Rounding things off are the Lengthened Ammo Type and 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags. Both these attachments increase the MP40’s bullet velocity, while the 32 Round Mags provide the SMG with even more damage.

Make sure you give Swagg’s MP40 loadout a go and be sure to check out our other Vanguard Warzone loadouts before you next drop into Caldera:

