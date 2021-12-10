Aydan’s best NZ-41 Warzone loadout is perfect for Caldera

The Vanguard NZ-41 is often overshadowed by the STG44, but Aydan demonstrated just how powerful this AR can be when it’s kitted out with the best attachments.

Aydan’s NZ-41 packs a punch in Warzone’s Caldera map. Not only does this lethal loadout have fantastic accuracy, but it also has great damage potential. While Warzone’s meta is still settling, the NZ-41 certainly looks like a strong pick for those looking to dominate their foes.

In fact, Aydan’s NZ-41 loadout enabled the CoD pro to claim many a kill on Caldera. Whether you’re looking for a worthy replacement to the game’s STG44 or just wish to give another Vanguard gun a go, then this underrated Assault Rifle should be on your radar.

To help you maximize your KDA, Aydan has revealed all the attachments you should be using on the NZ-41.

Aydan’s NZ-41 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Orbweaver 360MM BC

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Perk: Brace

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Aydan’s NZ-41 loadout focuses on maximizing the AR’s accuracy and damage, which enables you to effortlessly beam targets in close to mid-range firefights. Like most Vanguard Assault Rifle loadouts, Aydan has utilized the F8 Stabilizer.

When this accuracy enhancing attachment is paired with the Orbweaver 360MM BC barrel, Carver Foregrip, and Brace proficiency, you’ll be able to constantly pepper your foes with incredibly precise head and bodyshots.

This is especially true when you use the 2.5x magnification from the G16 optic. After all, Caldera features plenty of long sightlines that can prove to be excellent killing ground if you have mid to long-range loadouts.

The Orbweaver E Pack stock and Rubber Grip also improve accuracy and recoil even control, enabling you to truly maximize the added bullet penetration that comes from the FMJ Rounds.

Lastly, the Fully Loaded perk will ensure you have the maximum amount of starting ammo – an area that is very important for those who have a happy trigger finger. It’s certainly not hard to see why Aydan dropped whopping 35 kills with this NZ-41 loadout, so be sure to give it a go in your next Caldera match.