Forgotten MW2 SMG is still lethal in Warzone but nobody is using it

A submachine gun from Modern Warfare 2, which never really had its chance to shine in the meta, is secretly a lethal option in Warzone, but almost nobody is using it.

Modern Warfare 3 guns have dominated the Warzone meta ever since the game launched in November 2023. Despite that, there is the occasional MW2 gun that crops up and can put up a fight against the best meta classes.

That is happening once again, as the VEL 46 – also known as the MP7 – is doing some serious damage across Urzikstan and Rebirth Island.

While the SMG has had moments of popularity since MW2 came out in 2022, it’s not often found itself in the meta, but this loadout causes some serious damage, is easy to control, and even has great mobility too.

Here’s how you’ll want to build the VEL 46 to best take advantage of its strengths:

Muzzle : Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine : 50 Round Mag

: 50 Round Mag Rear Grip : ZLR Combat Grip

: ZLR Combat Grip Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

Activision This VEL46 loadout excels at close range.

This build prioritizes close-range gunfights, but if you want something that will perform better at mid-range, consider replacing the stock with the JAK Glassless Optic. This will make tracking enemies from further away much easier, with the VEL 46’s iron sights being designed with close-range duels in mind.

One recommendation we would make is to not be tempted to go for the bigger 60 Round Mag instead of the 50 Round Mag. The larger 60 Round Mag reduces several key stats like Sprint to Fire speed, ADS speed, and movement speed, making it a poor tradeoff for just an extra 10 rounds.

Obviously, as with any loadout we recommend, we suggest you try this out and feel free to use other attachments that may better suit your playstyle. It’s always worth fine-tuning any build you find online to make it perfect for you.

Whether the VEL 46 really beats out the best Superi 46 or FJX Horus loadout is up for debate, but if you’re not quite vibing with those two guns, it might be worth trying out this throwback MP7.