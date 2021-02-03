NICKMERCS reveals his Cold War MP5 loadout that still shreds in Warzone - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has dusted off the MP5, showcasing just how lethal the iconic SMG can still be.

The MP5 dominated both the casual and competitive CoD scene in both Cold War and Warzone, but guns like the FFAR and MAC-10 have now taken the top spot. While the MP5 may have dropped in popularity, the Cold War version still boasts decent kill potential thanks to its fast rate of fire, fantastic mobility, and accurate hip fire.

While the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilized the MP5 since the game’s release, there has been a rather drastic change in the SMG meta. This has led to many players dropping the MP5 altogether, despite it being one of the fastest killing SMGs in the game. Whether you’re looking to shake things up or just want another SMG that will get the job done, then NICKMERCS’ Cold War MP5 loadout ticks all the boxes.

NICKMERCS’ MP5 Warzone loadout

Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Nick’s MP5 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s range, mobility, and damage. It may deal pitiful mid to long-range damage, but it absolutely melts opponents in close-quarter firefights.

The 9.5” Task Force is the bread and butter of this particular loadout as it increases the MP5’s damage, range, and bullet velocity. Not only does this greatly diminish the number of bullets needed to down an enemy, but the added bullet velocity also quickens the TTK.

Next up is the No Stock attachment. This completely removes the stock and lightens the MP5, making it a lot more mobile and increases the sprint to fire time. When you combine this with the added ADS time from the Speed Tape, you have a very reactive loadout that enables hyper-aggressive play.

The Field Agent Foregrip and STANAG 50 Rnd Drum. The Field Agent Foregrip is a must as it decreases both the MP5’s horizontal and vertical recoil. While this won’t matter all that much in close-quarter scenarios, you’ll need a little extra accuracy for foes who are a little further afield.

Lastly, the STANAG 50 Rnd Drum will give you enough bullets to shred through multiple opponents without having to constantly reload. Even if you miss a few shots, the extra ammunition will keep you in the fight.

While the MP5 may not be the go-to SMG in Warzone, NICKMERCS did manage to put on a 22 kill game, proving that this Cold War variant is still a decent pick.