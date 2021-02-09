Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS demonstrates his “two burst” AUG Warzone loadout

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:19

by James Busby
AUG
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has come up with an AUG loadout that can burst down enemies in a few hits. It might not be a meta gun, but it certainly packs a punch. 

The AUG remains a popular pick in Black Ops Cold War, but unlike its Modern Warfare counterpart, Treyarch’s burst-fire variant has remained out of the meta spotlight. In fact, it’s extremely rare for a burst-fire weapon to shine in the fiercely competitive lobbies of Warzone. The Cold War AUG has a similar playstyle to that of the M16, but it does handle a little differently. 

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that the AUG really shines in short to mid ranges, where the gun can quickly tear through multiple opponents. If you’re looking for a tactical rifle that has a high amount of burst, then the AUG is a great option. 

NICKMERCS’ AUG Warzone loadout

Black Ops Cold War AUG
Activision / Treyarch
The AUG’s burst can make short work of even the tankiest of foes.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator 
  • Barrel: 17” Titanium
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Nick’s AUG loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it drastically increases the gun’s range and accuracy. While the Cold War AUG may deal pitiful long-range damage, it absolutely destroys people in close to medium-range firefights. 

The Infantry Compensator is a must as it helps curb the AUG’s vertical recoil, while the 17” Titanium barrel increases the gun’s fire rate. This helps keep you competitive against the Warzone’s lightening-fast SMGs, while also giving you a very quick TTK. 

Next up is the Axial Arms 3x. This optic is very similar to the VLK 3.0x and is one of Black Ops Cold War’s cleanest sights. Despite having poor long-range damage, the Axial Arms will give you the accuracy needed to secure those all-important headshot multipliers. 

The Field Agent Foregrip decreases both the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. This attachment won’t make up for the AUG’s lackluster damage range, but it will keep your shots on target.  

Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum will give you enough bullets to get those all-important squad wipes and montage-worthy multi-kills. 

Call of Duty

Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 9/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 13:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pelington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pelington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pelington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pelington.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout

Activision
There’s an easy way to make a great quick scoping loadout for the Tundra.

This loadout is perfect for quick scoping as it provides a balance of both speed and damage. This means its ADS time is quick enough to take out enemies in an instant, but it also won’t trouble you with constant hit markers when you land a shot.

Here’s everything you need to equip to create the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Cold War:

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Perks

  • 1. Tactical Mask
  • 2. Gear Head
  • 3. Ghost

Wild Card

  • Law Breaker

Equipment

  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Lethal: Semtex

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want to use the 28.2 Tiger Team, this will ensure you won’t have to worry about any hit markers as it increases the weapon’s damage and fire rate by 20%. Although the barrel decreases the weapon’s ammo capacity, it’s a worthy trade-off to be able to one-tap your opponents.

Now, for the handle, the Airborne Elastic is perfect for the Tundra as it mitigates a lot of the weapon’s flaws. For one, it provides 12% ADS time which is essential for the gun as it is extremely slow without the correct attachments. As well as this, the Elastic Wrap’s 90% flinch resistance is key when taking on players head-to-head with the weapon.

Activision
The Tundra is still a formidable weapon in BOCW, despite handling heavier than the Pelington.

You’ll also want a 7 Rnd mag on the Tundra. Although this attachment doesn’t provide anything special it’s one of the few magazines that doesn’t add any serious setbacks to the weapon and the extra ammo will always be helpful while quick scoping.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a powerful LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your online matches. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War weapon loadouts.