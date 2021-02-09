NICKMERCS demonstrates his “two burst” AUG Warzone loadout

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has come up with an AUG loadout that can burst down enemies in a few hits. It might not be a meta gun, but it certainly packs a punch.

The AUG remains a popular pick in Black Ops Cold War, but unlike its Modern Warfare counterpart, Treyarch’s burst-fire variant has remained out of the meta spotlight. In fact, it’s extremely rare for a burst-fire weapon to shine in the fiercely competitive lobbies of Warzone. The Cold War AUG has a similar playstyle to that of the M16, but it does handle a little differently.

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that the AUG really shines in short to mid ranges, where the gun can quickly tear through multiple opponents. If you’re looking for a tactical rifle that has a high amount of burst, then the AUG is a great option.

NICKMERCS’ AUG Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 17” Titanium

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Nick’s AUG loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it drastically increases the gun’s range and accuracy. While the Cold War AUG may deal pitiful long-range damage, it absolutely destroys people in close to medium-range firefights.

The Infantry Compensator is a must as it helps curb the AUG’s vertical recoil, while the 17” Titanium barrel increases the gun’s fire rate. This helps keep you competitive against the Warzone’s lightening-fast SMGs, while also giving you a very quick TTK.

Next up is the Axial Arms 3x. This optic is very similar to the VLK 3.0x and is one of Black Ops Cold War’s cleanest sights. Despite having poor long-range damage, the Axial Arms will give you the accuracy needed to secure those all-important headshot multipliers.

The Field Agent Foregrip decreases both the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. This attachment won’t make up for the AUG’s lackluster damage range, but it will keep your shots on target.

Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum will give you enough bullets to get those all-important squad wipes and montage-worthy multi-kills.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.