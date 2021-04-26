NICKMERCS creates 'meta' Krig 6 loadout for Warzone Season 3 - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has shown off his new Krig 6 loadout in Warzone Season 3, as the gun looks set to become the new meta weapon after a big buff.

Since the launch of Season 3, which has brought us an overhauled map in the form of Verdansk 84 and some major changes, the gun meta has been a confusing one.

The M16 and Aug received big nerfs, as did the FFAR, meaning that the most popular weapons in Season 2 aren’t quite as dominant anymore.

So, while players look for the best weapons to use, the Krig from Cold War has been talked about a lot — and Nick might have found the perfect build to take over Verdansk once again.

While the likes of the Kilo and the CR-56 AMAX have been talked about as making their big return to the meta, some of the BOCW weapons are vying for their spots too.

One of the main ones that looks ready to tear people up is the Krig 6, which boasts impressive recoil control and a decent rate of fire, and possibly one of the strongest options in its class.

Here’s how Nick decks out his Krig 6 in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

19.7” Ranger Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

This seems a fairly standard loadout as far as assault rifles go in Warzone, though both the Barrel and Underbarrel attachments will likely see some players disagree on what is best to use.

If you’re looking for more Cold War weapons to try out in Warzone, the FARA 83 assault rifle looks ready to replace the FFAR as a mid-range phenom, and the new PPSh SMG is well worth trying out too.

In the video above, Nick is using the FARA as his secondary, and popular YouTuber JGOD has also positioned it as one of the best weapons to use now, so we’d definitely recommend pairing these two for the best of both worlds.