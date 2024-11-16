Best Krig C loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

Introduced at the start of Season 1, the Krig C is a top-tier assault rifle that combines accuracy, range, and ease of use, making it an excellent all-around option in Black Ops 6.

Its easy-to-master recoil and reliable hip-fire accuracy cater to players of all skill levels. Despite having a slower Fire Rate and a lower average TTK compared to some other high-ranking assault rifles, it has emerged as one of the best and most versatile ARs following the new season update.

Here’s a complete guide to creating the ultimate Krig C loadout this season to buff its strengths and counteract its weaknesses.

Best Krig C loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Dexerto / Activision The Vertical Foregrip is vital to control the vertical recoil.

Choosing the right optic depends on your playstyle and personal preference, but the Kepler Microflex stands out as the top choice. This versatile sight offers a clean, lightweight reticle that excels in medium-range precision and is still effective in fast-paced, close-quarters combat. This makes it perfect for engaging enemies whether you’re holding angles or running and gunning across the map.

Similar to the Model L, the Krig C has a vertical recoil pattern, making the Vertical Foregrip essential for maintaining control during sustained fire. Pairing it with the Commando Grip improves aim stability, reduces weapon sway, and overall further enhances handling.

Adding a Reinforced Barrel to the build increases bullet velocity and extends damage range, helping you buff its TTK and dominate in mid-to-long-range engagements.

Finally, the Suppressor on the muzzle completes the build to keep your shots off the mini-map. While it sacrifices a bit of range, the advantage of staying undetected throughout your matches makes it well worth it.

Best Krig C class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Specialty

Dexerto Combining three blue perks unlocks the Vigilance perk as your Speciality choice.

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk Greed : Vigilance

: Vigilance Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp

Following on from the Suppressor attachment on the gun loadout, this perk setup goes full stealth mode for picking people off from range, or for flanking across the map.

The Krig C benefits greatly from using the Perk Greed Wildcard, to benefit from the use of the Viligance perk that makes you immune to Sleeper Agent and flashes a HUD icon when you are on an enemy’s mini-map to stop you from being caught out and staying alert when flanking.

Ninja is vital to silence your footsteps, while Tracker lets you view enemy footsteps, and Cold-Blooded keeps you hidden from enemy radars when UAVs are activated.

By equipping these three blue perks together, you can use the Recon as your bonus Speciality. This allows you to see opponents through walls for a short period after they spawn. We would recommend rounding out this stealth class build with the Acoustic Amp Field Upgrade to make enemy footsteps louder.

Finish off by adding the Semtex as your Lethal choice, and Concussion as your Tactical option in terms of grenades. If you prefer to cook a Frag or use a Flashbang then these are still worthy alternatives.

Krig C pros and cons

PROS CONS Performs well across all ranges Recoil hard to control during sustained fire Great hipfire accuracy Average TTK Versatile weapon Slow Rate of Fire Easy to use

The Krig C has proven to be a top contender in Black Ops 6 following the Season 1 launch, earning its place among the best ARs. Its versatility and consistent performance, with a four-shot kill range and reliable damage, make it effective across various ranges. However, compared to weapons like the XM4 and AMES 85, it falls short in TTK and fire rate.

While its slower fire rate and average 297 ms TTK make it less competitive than others, the Krig C remains a solid choice in the meta. Its easy-to-control vertical recoil makes it easy to pick up, but also is ideal for using a suppressor—something many other ARs struggle with. You can use our recommended build or even tweak it further to make it a unique AR optimized for a run-and-gun playstyle, and flanking as you would with an SMG.

Despite the original Krig 6 dominating the meta in both multiplayer and Warzone during Black Ops Cold War, its debut in Black Ops 6 has made an impression, though it has yet to match the same level of hype.

How to unlock the Krig C

Dexerto / Activision You can get the Krig C from Page 6 of this season’s Battle Pass.

Unlock the Krig C by completing Page 6 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, using Tokens to unlock smaller rewards before claiming it as the HVT for custom loadouts.

If you don’t typically buy the Battle Pass, don’t worry—new weapons are always free to unlock, so you can unlock the AR without spending money.

Best Krig C alternatives

Dexerto / Activision The Model L is similar AR which makes a great alternative.

If you’re looking for a weapon similar to the Krig C, the Model L is a solid alternative, which also features a vertical recoil pattern. It offers a slightly better TTK of 300 ms compared to the Krig C’s 297 ms, along with a longer effective range of 44m versus 42m.

However, the XM4 stands as the top AR in the Black Ops 6 Season 1 meta, offering an impressive damage range, high accuracy, and minimal recoil. Its 800 RPM Fire Rate, combined with a 300 ms TTK and 41m range, makes it the most dominant AR choice.

For more meta weapon options, explore our guide to the best SMGs dominating the meta, along with our complete weapon tier list to see how all guns rank. You can also check out the best audio settings, best PC settings, and best controller settings for the optimal Black Ops 6 experience.