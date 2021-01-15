 NICKMERCS showcases CR-56 AMAX loadout as it replaces DMR in Warzone meta - Dexerto
NICKMERCS showcases CR-56 AMAX loadout as it replaces DMR in Warzone meta

Published: 15/Jan/2021 12:15

by Connor Bennett
NickMercs and the AMAX in CoD Warzone
YouTube: NICKMERCS/Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got a solid CR56 Amax loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR. In fact, he’s hinted at the assault rifle being the best gun in the game. 

Following on from the recent nerfs to the DMR, Warzone players have been trying out a few different weapons to see what sticks and what can help them dominate on Verdansk and Rebirth Island. 

For the most part, the MAC-10 and Diamatti’s have stuck around – seeing as they deal some serious damage, but if players who want range have to use assault rifles, for the most part. 

Some have gone back to the M4, and others the Kilo 141, but NICKMERCS is using the Amax (otherwise known as the Galil) and has got a nice class that deals some damage in the battle royale. 

AMAX assault rifle
Treyarch/Activision
The AMAX is currently one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

The FaZe Clan member revealed the loadout in his newest video – hinting at it possibly being the best gun in Warzone now that the DMR has been nerfed quite a bit. 

“The AMAX, it’s damage, accuracy, range – this is a gun that has been in the mix for a long time now, and everyone is going back to it,” Nick noted, adding that he’s “got some work” to do with it though, as he and the weapon don’t quite see eye-to-eye.

As for what he’s using, the Twitch star has a nice set up that buffs the assault rifle’s accuracy and range quite a bit, with control getting an ever so slight buff. However, the trade-off is that you lose a fair bit of mobility.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

The loadout is actually one we’ve got in our list of best Amax classes for Warzone, so if you want something a little different – perhaps with a touch more mobility – you can check that out here

Obviously, if everyone starts using the gun again and it becomes an issue, then, it could suffer the same fate as the DMR, but until then, it’s worth seeing if it works for you.

Frustrating Black Ops Cold War bug sticks players in the sky on Sanatorium

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:58

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war sanatorium fireteam dirty bomb
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Within hours of the new mid-season update in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players were being faced with an incredibly frustrating bug that is getting them stuck in the sky when respawning into the new Sanatorium map.

Sanatorium arrived in the January 14 update as a new map for the Fireteam Dirty Bomb game mode, and there’s even rumors that it could contribute to a new Warzone map, though no leak or reliable source has said as much so far.

Sanatorium offers large-scale warfare that brings in a huge number of players and, generally, is being well received by the community.

That said, it’s clearly going to have some growing pains as most new features in games do, but this one really is ruining the game for players — both those affected by it as well as those who have to play against it.

black ops cold war sanatorium boat
Activision
Sanatorium arrived but instantly gave players a hard time.

A large number of players are reporting that when they respawn and are dropping back into Sanatorium, it’s like there’s an invisible floor holding them up in the sky, unable to drop all the way down and rejoin the battle.

This is clearly a major issue, with several threads across social media of players complaining about being affected, and it looks about as ridiculous as it sounds.

As you see in the clip below, imisslandryttp and their team were simply walking around in mid-air, miles above the ground, able to throw projectiles and equipment down but not actually being able to engage in gunfights on the ground.

Walking on sunshine! from r/blackopscoldwar

It’s a truly bizarre issue, and this is just one example of many, ruining the game for people who were looking forward to dropping into some brand new content.

That said, it’s definitely something Treyarch will be looking to fix as soon as possible — this is as close to game-breaking as it gets without literally crashing the game, and has helped dampen the excitement of the new update.