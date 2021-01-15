NICKMERCS showcases CR-56 AMAX loadout as it replaces DMR in Warzone meta - Dexerto

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got a solid CR56 Amax loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR. In fact, he’s hinted at the assault rifle being the best gun in the game.

Following on from the recent nerfs to the DMR, Warzone players have been trying out a few different weapons to see what sticks and what can help them dominate on Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

For the most part, the MAC-10 and Diamatti’s have stuck around – seeing as they deal some serious damage, but if players who want range have to use assault rifles, for the most part.

Some have gone back to the M4, and others the Kilo 141, but NICKMERCS is using the Amax (otherwise known as the Galil) and has got a nice class that deals some damage in the battle royale.

The FaZe Clan member revealed the loadout in his newest video – hinting at it possibly being the best gun in Warzone now that the DMR has been nerfed quite a bit.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War leak claims eight more map remakes are coming



“The AMAX, it’s damage, accuracy, range – this is a gun that has been in the mix for a long time now, and everyone is going back to it,” Nick noted, adding that he’s “got some work” to do with it though, as he and the weapon don’t quite see eye-to-eye.

As for what he’s using, the Twitch star has a nice set up that buffs the assault rifle’s accuracy and range quite a bit, with control getting an ever so slight buff. However, the trade-off is that you lose a fair bit of mobility.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

The loadout is actually one we’ve got in our list of best Amax classes for Warzone, so if you want something a little different – perhaps with a touch more mobility – you can check that out here.

Obviously, if everyone starts using the gun again and it becomes an issue, then, it could suffer the same fate as the DMR, but until then, it’s worth seeing if it works for you.