Warzone Season 3 best guns for close-range: JGOD shares 5 meta class loadouts - Dexerto

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone content creator, JGOD, has revealed the five guns that his data proves will dictate the Season 3 close-range meta: MAC-10, AK-47, LC10, Bullfrog, and the FARA.

After what felt like ages with a consistent close-range meta with the MAC-10 and then the FFAR 1, Warzone has been thrown into disarray in Season 3. With a variety of weapons being used at all ranges, the choice for secondary has been a particularly difficult one.

The Season 3 update dropped a series of buffs and nerfs to guns, so many have been waiting on JGOD to parse through the data and identify the best options. With most agreeing that the CR-56 AMAX, Krig 6, and Kar98k are the best options at range, the YouTuber instead focuses on the best close-quarters choice.

Unsurprisingly, since it’s still early in the season, JGOD wasn’t able to cement one secondary as the clear-cut favorite. Instead, he keys in on five different options, each with their own unique characteristics: the MAC-10, LC10, Bullfrog, FARA 83, and AK-47 (all from Cold War).

JGOD’s best Season 3 close-range loadouts

Taking a look at TTK (time-to-kill) based on distance and where shots are landing, JGOD analyzes how each gun compares with only chest shots, one headshot and chest shots, and two headshots with chest shots.

As his results show, the MAC-10’s Season 3 nerf has left the gun to the wayside a little. While mobile, the gun is regularly outclassed in TTK at any range and any shot placement, leading JGOD to call it the “worst of the bunch.” Similarly, the LC10 appears viable, but not quite as lethal as the top three options.

Best Warzone secondary: AK-47, FARA, or Bullfrog?

As seen in the screenshot, the BOCW AK-47 outduels all other secondaries when only chest shots are hit. But, as JGOD later shows, that changes dramatically as headshots are introduced.

With one headshot, the Bullfrog’s TTK is fastest (up until around 12 meters), then the AK, then the FARA and LC10. With two headshots, the Bullfrog is, again, fastest (until around 12m), but then it’s the FARA surpassing the AK as second-fastest.

Overall, the loadout discussion is an interesting one. If you’re not worried about versatility and are comfortable with headshots, the Bullfrog is a top choice. But, if you want menacing mobility and wild damage, the FARA and AK-47 become lethal.

For what it’s worth, JGOD proposes class setups for each weapon and his AK-47 build is actually different from Twitch streamer Repullze’s, which is currently growing in popularity. As seen in the clip above, Biffle dominated with that new class en route to winning a $20,000 tournament on April 24.

Based on JGOD’s analysis and recent experiments by streamers, it appears that the FARA and AK-47 are the top two options as secondaries in Warzone. While the Bullfrog is better up close, it requires pinpoint accuracy and falls off dramatically at deeper ranges.