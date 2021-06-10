NICKMERCS claims Warzone players on keyboard have massive advantage with RAM-7 - Dexerto

The RAM-7 has seen an increase in popularity in Warzone Season 3, but Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff isn’t a fan of this fast-firing AR.

Modern Warfare’s RAM-7 has always been a decent pick for those that enjoy the accuracy of an AR, while also maintaining the overall speed of the game’s SMG class. While it may not be as strong as the likes of the CR-56 AMAX or Kilo 141, the RAM-7 has managed to break into the top five most-used Warzone weapons. In fact, many both casual and pro players have recently been using the gun as a deadly support class.

Not only does this AR come packed with an incredibly fast rate of fire, but it also deals great damage across close to mid-range engagement ranges. Despite the RAM-7’s overall popularity and appeal, Call of Duty content creator NICKMERCS isn’t a fan of the lightning-fast AR.

NICKMERCS RAM-7 loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Optic: VLK 3.0x

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammo: 50-round mags

Following on from his recent discussion on Warzone’s map changes, the popular content creator gave his opinions on the new RAM-7 meta that is taking over the game. “Apparently the RAM-7 has taken over the game. You see Tfue and Symfuhny – keyboard and mouse guys using this gun,” says Nick.

There’s certainly no denying that recoil is much easier to manage on PC. This is especially true for guns that have a very high recoil pattern. While most Call of Duty guns offer extremely minimal amounts of vertical kick, there are a number that can be rather tricky to master. The RAM-7 is one of those ARs.

“I want to emphasize to you guys that the [RAM-7] is a keyboard and mouse gun. I still had a lot of fun with the thing, but I’m assuming a lot of you guys are controller players. This might not be the class for you, I’m just being honest.” When compared to the likes of the Kilo 141 and even the AMAX, the RAM-7 does come packed with some fairly significant recoil.

“This definitely wasn’t the class for me,” admitted Nick. “I tried to run it like all the big keyboard players. I used the same attachments, the same stuff. The gun does a lot of damage, it does not move, it’s just a laser. It’s just hard to control the recoil at distances.”

If you plan on using the NICKMERCS’ RAM-7 loadout on console, then be prepared to fight with your analog stick when going for those long-range kills. Of course, if you wish to improve your accuracy and tracking, JGOD has revealed his perfect Warzone settings to improve these areas.