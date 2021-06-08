JGOD reveals perfect Warzone settings to improve accuracy - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his in-game Warzone settings that improve accuracy on both console and PC.

Maintaining decent accuracy in Warzone is important in any FPS game, particularly Warzone where the TTK is incredibly quick. In fact, if you’re continually missing shots, then chances are you aren’t winning many games. While simply changing your in-game settings won’t make you the best player overnight, it will drastically improve your ability to track and eliminate your enemies.

The frozen fields of Verdansk are notoriously competitive and every player is constantly looking for new ways to give themselves an edge. Whether you’re a new player looking to increase your KDA or a Warzone veteran who is looking to really dominate with the game’s strongest meta picks, you’ll want to try out JGOD’s best in-game settings.

JGOD console settings

Tracking players on console can be a little trickier, but JGOD’s settings drastically improve the smoothness of analog aiming. It may not be as fluid as the swift strokes of a mouse and keyboard, but it certainly makes the process a whole lot easier.

Controller settings

BR Button Layout: Default Flipped

Stick Layout: Default

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Deadzone: 0.03

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: High 7

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.80

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.10

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Aim Assist: Standard

Scale Aim Assist with FOV: Enabled

JGOD PC settings

While keyboard and mouse may not have the advantage of aim assist, it does have the benefit of increased FOV and added precision that comes with using a mouse. JGOD’s preferred PC settings won’t make you the next shroud, but they will help with any over aiming when tracking your target.

Before you go configuring your PC settings, it’s important to note that JGOD uses an internal mouse sensitivity of 400 DPI.

Keyboard and mouse settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 5.00

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity: Relative

ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Gradual

Monitor Distance Coefficient: 1.33

Invert Mouse Look: Disabled

Mouse Acceleration: 0.00

Mouse Filtering: 0.00

Mouse Smoothing: Disabled

JGOD’s controller and PC Warzone in-game settings won’t be for everyone, but be sure to try them out and see if they help improve your aim. Consider adjusting them slightly until you find the best layout that works for you.