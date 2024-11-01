Warzone players desperate for Black Ops 6 aim assist nerf to actually happen

Call of Duty: Warzone players are desperate for the aim assist changes that have been uncovered in Black Ops 6 to make their way over to the battle royale.

Every big Call of Duty game that you can think of has had aim assist in some form or another. It’s designed to create a level playing field between controller users and those on keyboard and mouse. However, it’s become a hot topic over the last few years.

Some keyboard and mouse players have compared aim assist to a soft aimbot, making it even more difficult for them to have success in cross-play lobbies. That has been especially prevalent in Warzone due to PC and console players routinely mixing in competition.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, one player – Hecksmith – has tested the aim assist settings. According to their findings, the new game has slightly less aim assist strength than Modern Warfare 3 and MW2 in up-close gun fights.

That is music to the ears of Warzone players who are desperate for the change to translate to the battle royale.

“Hopefully Warzone will get this,” one said. “I hope these changes make it to Warzone,” another added. “Yup as a top controller player I’m very excited for this nerf + omnimovement being integrated,” agreed another player.

Some, though, have their doubts. “This will make it dangerous for controller players to just try to bumrush houses and stairs. It will not affect most of what happens outside or in larger rooms, but then again outside was where MnK players had more of a chance of an even fight. Will it make it? I have my doubts,” one argued.

“This is a nerf for the average roller player, but at higher levels of play, it’s virtually negligible,” another commented.

We’ll find out if the change makes it across when the Black Ops 6’s Warzone integration happens in November.