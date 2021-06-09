 Warzone reportedly creating brand new map for WW2-themed Call of Duty 2021 - Dexerto
Warzone reportedly creating brand new map for WW2-themed Call of Duty 2021

Published: 9/Jun/2021 15:01

by Jacob Hale
Raven Software are reportedly planning on implementing a brand new map into Warzone with the release of Call of Duty 2021, which is set to have a World War II theme.

Rumored to be named Call of Duty: Vanguard, the 2021 entry into the Call of Duty franchise will be developed by Sledgehammer Games, the creators of Call of Duty: World War II.

According to VGC, the new map is going to be named Pacific, and will be “significantly larger” than Verdansk, with new vehicles to cater to the huge expansion.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates…

