New Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Despite this, apart from a few clues, nothing concrete has been shared on any new Zombies content for the title. The last thing to be added to the game for Zombies was Firebase Z, and that’s been massively popular with fans so far.
Well, a new leak may have just confirmed the rumors of a new mode arriving.
Black Ops Cold War released November 13, 2020.
New leak confirms Cold War Zombies Outbreak mode
Although fans had heard reports that a new Zombies mode was coming, nothing had been confirmed by Treyarch. Now, a huge leak accidentally posted to the Call of Duty app has confirmed a new Outbreak mode for Zombies.
The leak doesn’t go into much detail but it does describe the mode as a “new, large-scale zombies experience.” This suggests Outbreak may put players into a bigger map that requires more operatives to take out the increased amount of enemies.
It will be interesting to see if Treyarch opts to shake-up the typical Zombie formula with this mode and create something unique and different.
From what we know now, it’s extremely likely the next Zombies map will be set in the Ural Mountains. The location is even mentioned at the end of a recently discovered Zombies cutscene.
However, at this point in time, we still don’t know any details on the Outbreak mode and exactly what players will be doing within it. As the release of Season 2 is so close, it’s likely Treyarch will reveal a lot more information on the mode very soon.
Let’s just hope Outbreak enhances the Zombies experience and gives Black Ops Cold War fans something to get excited about.
Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.
Most significant Challengers events of the year.
$50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.
Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.
Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.
$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.
CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream
The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.
Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.
CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: European Standings
Placement
Team
Wins/Losses
1st
Orgless
5-2
2nd
TrainHard Esport
5-2
3rd
Obtained Esports
4-3
4th
Connect
4-3
5th
RAMS
4-3
6th
Team Singularity
3-4
7th
House Tarth
3-4
8th
Team 3G
0-7
CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: North American Standings
Placement
Team
Wins/Losses
1st
WestR
5-0
2nd
Subliners Academy
5-1
3rd
Team Zed
3-1
4th
uT Crew
3-1
5th
HYXR
3-3
6th
Built By Gamers
1-5
7th
Mocky Mocky
1-5
8th
Mr. Mid Maps
1-6
CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule
The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.