Call of Duty

New Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 18/Feb/2021 11:10 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 11:15

by Alex Garton
BOCW Zombies
Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s Zombie Outbreak mode has been accidentally leaked by the developers themselves, seemingly confirming the new undead CoD experience is on the brink of release. 

With the arrival of Black Ops Cold War Season 2 set to arrive on February 25, it’s fair to say the Call of Duty community is incredibly excited. The new trailer depicts a lush jungle environment and gives fans a few teasers of what they can expect from the update.

Despite this, apart from a few clues, nothing concrete has been shared on any new Zombies content for the title. The last thing to be added to the game for Zombies was Firebase Z, and that’s been massively popular with fans so far.

Well, a new leak may have just confirmed the rumors of a new mode arriving.

Cold War Zombies
Treyarch/Activision
Black Ops Cold War released November 13, 2020.

New leak confirms Cold War Zombies Outbreak mode

Although fans had heard reports that a new Zombies mode was coming, nothing had been confirmed by Treyarch. Now, a huge leak accidentally posted to the Call of Duty app has confirmed a new Outbreak mode for Zombies.

The leak doesn’t go into much detail but it does describe the mode as a “new, large-scale zombies experience.” This suggests Outbreak may put players into a bigger map that requires more operatives to take out the increased amount of enemies.

It will be interesting to see if Treyarch opts to shake-up the typical Zombie formula with this mode and create something unique and different.

COD leak

From what we know now, it’s extremely likely the next Zombies map will be set in the Ural Mountains. The location is even mentioned at the end of a recently discovered Zombies cutscene.

However, at this point in time, we still don’t know any details on the Outbreak mode and exactly what players will be doing within it. As the release of Season 2 is so close, it’s likely Treyarch will reveal a lot more information on the mode very soon.

Let’s just hope Outbreak enhances the  Zombies experience and gives Black Ops Cold War fans something to get excited about.

Call of Duty

CDL Challengers Elite Season 1: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 5:45 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 5:49

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Challengers
Activision

Challengers

Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.

  • Most significant Challengers events of the year.
  • $50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.
  • Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.

Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.

$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream

The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.

Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: European Standings

Placement Team Wins/Losses
1st Orgless 5-2
2nd TrainHard Esport 5-2
3rd Obtained Esports 4-3
4th Connect 4-3
5th RAMS 4-3
6th Team Singularity 3-4
7th House Tarth 3-4
8th Team 3G 0-7

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: North American Standings

Placement Team Wins/Losses
1st WestR 5-0
2nd Subliners Academy 5-1
3rd Team Zed 3-1
4th uT Crew 3-1
5th HYXR 3-3
6th Built By Gamers 1-5
7th Mocky Mocky 1-5
8th Mr. Mid Maps 1-6

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule

The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.

EU and NA both kicked off on February 9. Below is a complete rundown on every matchup from week two of season one.

Europe – Week Two: Tuesday, February 16.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Rams 3-2 Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
TrainHard Esport 3-0 Connect 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G 0-3 House Tarth 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Obtained Esports 3-1 Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
House Tarth 3-1 Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Team 3G 0-3 Team Singularity 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Obtained Esports 3-1 Connect 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
TrainHard Esport 3-2 Rams 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Europe – Week Two: Wednesday, February 17.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
Obtained Esports 1-3 Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G 0-3 Connect  12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
TrainHard Esport 0-3 Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
House Tarth 2-3 Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM

North America – Week Two: Tuesday, February 16.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Subliners Academy vs uTC 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Mr. Mid Maps 3-2 Mocky Mocky 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team Zed vs WestR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Built By Gamers 1-3 HYXR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
WestR vs uT Crew 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Team Zed vs HYXR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Built By Gamers 1-3 Mocky Mocky 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Mr. Mid Maps 0-3 Subliners Academy 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

North America – Week Two: Wednesday, February 17.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
Built By Gamers vs uT Crew 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team Zed vs Mocky Mocky 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Mr. Mid Maps 1-3 HYXR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
WestR 3-0 Subliners Academy 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Format

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: $50,000 per region
  • Pro points: 49,000 per region
  • At the end of the regular season:
    • 8th-7th are relegated.
    • 3rd-6th compete in Knockout Bracket (5th-6th are also relegated. 3rd-4th advance to Playoff Bracket).
    • 1st-4th compete in Playoff Bracket.
    • 1st-2nd retain spot for Stage 2.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Teams & Players

There are 16 teams competing in the first Stage of Challengers Elite. Eight teams across North America and eight across Europe.

You can find the full list of every lineup below.

North America

Team Roster
Built By Gamers GodRx, KiSMET, Pandur, Pentagrxm
HYXR Mayhem, Proto, Xotic, Zinx
Mocky Mocky Cells, hollow, Jimbo, Sibilants
Mr. Mid Maps Decemate, Drazah, FeLo, Nagafen
Subliners Academy GloFrosty, PROLUTE, Saints, Spart
Team Zed Denz, Jurd, Tay, Zed
UT Crew Jintroid, Phantomz, Wrecks, Yeez
WestR GRVTY, PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius

Europe

Team Roster
Connect Dqvee, Joee, Linney, Nolson
TrainHard Esport Henry, HyDra, Keza, Wailers
House Tarth Afro, Defrag, Gismo, Weeman
Obtained Esports BBConor, Callum, Chain, Hicksy
Orgless Harry, Joshh, Nastie, Vortex
Rams endviaN, JurNii, Lucky, Mettalz
Team 3G Aroma, Disarray, genesis, Niall
Team Singularity Bidz, Denza, detain, maple