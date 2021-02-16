Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone & Cold War Season 2 trailer teases Galil & 3 other new weapons

Published: 16/Feb/2021 18:58 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 19:57

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

A new cinematic trailer has been released for Season Two of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and among all the new content that’s on the way, it looks like we could be getting up to four new weapons, including the iconic Galil.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 kicks off on February 25, according to a new cinematic trailer released by Treyarch on Feb 16.

The video depicts Frank Woods and his team going on a search to find the missing Russell Adler, who was kidnapped by the villainous Stitch at the end of Season One.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 trailer

New weapons in Warzone & Cold War Season 2

There’s a lot to unpack in the cinematic, but what’s caught fans’ attention the most is the appearance of four new weapons: the Galil, Crossbow, Minigun, and a new SMG.

As you’d expect, the possible return of the Galil has a lot of players excited. The assault rifle is one of the most iconic weapons in Call of Duty history, first making its debut back in BO1 before being re-released in the three following Black Ops titles.

And while not used nearly as much over the years, the Crossbow is similarly prominent, having been included in numerous CoD games, most recently Modern Warfare. The fact that it’s coming to Cold War now means that Warzone will include two different versions of it for players to pick from, theoretically allowing them to run double Crossbow loadouts.

That then brings us to the other two guns teased in the cinematic, starting with what looks like a brand new SMG. Data miners have identified it as the AI-LC10 submachine gun based on info found in the game files. There are no details available yet as to how it functions.

Last but not least, we have the minigun. While we don’t know 100% yet, it’s safe to assume that if the devs to add the minigun in BOCW, it’ll be exclusive to Care Packages and/or scorestreaks, similar to the Death Machine in Black Ops 1 and 2. The minigun was also added in BO3 & BO4 but was only available in Zombies.

Crossbow in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Activision
There will be 2 versions of the Crossbow in Warzone once Season 2 starts.

Other new Season 2 content: Operators & Warzone teaser

In addition to the new weapons, the cinematic also includes what appears to be the next new Operator in the form of Kapono ‘Naga’ Vang, who Woods’ team runs into in the jungles of the Golden Triangle.

Naga is working with Stitch – made evident by the two talking to each other via radio – so it’s very likely that he’ll be the main new playable character in multiplayer and Warzone.

Naga Operator in Cold War and Warzone Season 2.
Activision
The new Operator in Season 2 is most likely Naga, who is working with Stitch.

Speaking of Warzone, the battle royale’s main map, Verdansk, gets mentioned in that very same conversation.

Naga lets Stitch know that “Adler is secured and heading to you in Verdansk,” to which the evil mastermind responds with, “Good, make them believe we care about the Nova 6 supply lines.”

While this doesn’t offer much into revealing the next phase of Warzone, the fact that it gets mentioned is important enough to note since the BR’s next main map, rumored to be Ural Mountains, could be releasing at some point in Season 2.

Season 2 will be going live in BOCW & Warzone on Thursday, February 25, available for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Call of Duty

New Warzone map: Ural Mountains rumors and release date leaks

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 17:14

by Joe Craven
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s first year being an unmitigated success, many fans are curious about when a new map is coming. Here’s everything we know so far about a new battle royale map, potential release date, and how it will interact with Black Ops Cold War.

When Rebirth Island released in Warzone, it’s probably fair to say that some players were slightly disappointed. The map, which is based on the ‘Rebirth’ mission from the original Black Ops, was never intended to be a major new battle royale map, but it still left some players feeling slightly under-changed. A big map, the size of Verdansk (or slightly larger if recent rumors are to be believed), is expected to come later.

Rumors have already been swirling about another new Warzone setting, despite Rebirth Island only just launching with Season One in mid-December. That update also saw Black Ops Cold War integrated into Warzone, but that’s far from the end of BOCW’s influence in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision
The Rebirth Island map provides players with a chaotic and fast-paced gameplay experience.

Ural Mountains Warzone Map

The most prominent rumor surrounding a future Warzone map is that it will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine, Ruka and Sanatorium, all set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’. Similarly, fans have noticed that Sanatorium is down as ‘wz_sanatorium’ in the game’s files.

As a 40-player game mode, the maps in FTDB are considerably bigger than a standard 6v6 map. Speculation suggests they would fit together as different POIs in a larger battle royale map. According to current speculation, Sanatorium would be in the south-west, Alpine the south-east and Ruka at the heart of it.

This new map would therefore be an easy transition. Fireteam already uses several of Warzone’s mechanics, like parachuting, down-but-not-out states, pings, armor and looting.

Ruka from Black ops Cold War
Treyarch
Ruka is set in the Ural Mountains, a real-life mountain range in modern Russia.

Given the links with Black Ops Cold War, we could well see even more of a crossover between the battle royale and the 2020 CoD installment. More weapons will make the switch as Treyarch add them, with scorestreaks and vehicles also possible.

Fireteam maps have vehicles like the T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters, some of which are already available in Warzone. Rumors also state that, like Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale, there will be water traversable by boats.

Finally, there are suggestions that some historic CoD maps could feature as POIs. Summit and WMD, for example, are both set in the Ural Mountains. In fact, WMD is set on Mount Yamantau, a mountain specifically name-checked in a recent Rebirth Island easter-egg document. Some fans have taken this as a hint of WMD’s future return.

WMD Call of Duty map in Black Ops 4
Treyarch
WMD has already been remastered once – featuring in Black Ops 4.

Will Zombies return to Warzone?

If the latest rumors are to be believed, we may be seeing more hordes of undead taking over Warzone when the new map eventually makes its debut. Speculation began on February 11, when a new machine popped up in Warzone Rumble’s Verdansk hospital.

This particular machine first appeared in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, and was used to gain rewards after completing challenges. When approached, the prompt reads ZAI/ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES, which could be a teaser or an indication that it’s not supposed to be there yet.

Some players have also experienced screen distortion when entering an office on the new Rebirth Island map, which is something that previously happened in August 2020 when teasing Warzone’s crossover with Black Ops Cold War, suggesting something big is on the way.

Could we see the return of Zombies to coincide with the new Warzone map? We certainly hope so.

Cranked Zombies mode
Treyarch
Zombies could be returning to Warzone.

Warzone new map release date

At the time of writing, these details remain strictly rumors, with the potential implementation of a Ural Mountains map still some way off. Leaks and rumors have hinted at a March 2021 release date, which would coincide with Warzone’s one-year anniversary.

It’s possible that Treyarch are delaying it until new maps (which would form vital POIs of a Warzone map) have been released in Black Ops Cold War. As previously mentioned, Fireteam players can drop into Sanatorium now.

Warzone players, on the other hand, can look forward to whatever Raven Software have in store. Even if these rumors aren’t spot on, it looks like we’re building up to something big.

What about Verdansk?

Downtown POI in warzone
Activision
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.

So far, Warzone has simply focused on updates to the current map, Verdansk, rather than adding any completely new maps (Rebirth Island notwithstanding).

It’s unknown whether more map changes are planned for Verdansk, but with so much lore and interesting new areas added in Season One, we’d expect there still to be more planned.