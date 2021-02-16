A new cinematic trailer has been released for Season Two of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and among all the new content that’s on the way, it looks like we could be getting up to four new weapons, including the iconic Galil.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 kicks off on February 25, according to a new cinematic trailer released by Treyarch on Feb 16.

The video depicts Frank Woods and his team going on a search to find the missing Russell Adler, who was kidnapped by the villainous Stitch at the end of Season One.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 trailer

New weapons in Warzone & Cold War Season 2

There’s a lot to unpack in the cinematic, but what’s caught fans’ attention the most is the appearance of four new weapons: the Galil, Crossbow, Minigun, and a new SMG.

As you’d expect, the possible return of the Galil has a lot of players excited. The assault rifle is one of the most iconic weapons in Call of Duty history, first making its debut back in BO1 before being re-released in the three following Black Ops titles.

And while not used nearly as much over the years, the Crossbow is similarly prominent, having been included in numerous CoD games, most recently Modern Warfare. The fact that it’s coming to Cold War now means that Warzone will include two different versions of it for players to pick from, theoretically allowing them to run double Crossbow loadouts.

🚨 FOUR new weapons spotted in the Season 2 cinematic trailer! • Galil

• AI-LC10 SMG

• Crossbow

• Minigun pic.twitter.com/mmT7Bl6aZZ — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 16, 2021

That then brings us to the other two guns teased in the cinematic, starting with what looks like a brand new SMG. Data miners have identified it as the AI-LC10 submachine gun based on info found in the game files. There are no details available yet as to how it functions.

Last but not least, we have the minigun. While we don’t know 100% yet, it’s safe to assume that if the devs to add the minigun in BOCW, it’ll be exclusive to Care Packages and/or scorestreaks, similar to the Death Machine in Black Ops 1 and 2. The minigun was also added in BO3 & BO4 but was only available in Zombies.

Other new Season 2 content: Operators & Warzone teaser

In addition to the new weapons, the cinematic also includes what appears to be the next new Operator in the form of Kapono ‘Naga’ Vang, who Woods’ team runs into in the jungles of the Golden Triangle.

Naga is working with Stitch – made evident by the two talking to each other via radio – so it’s very likely that he’ll be the main new playable character in multiplayer and Warzone.

Speaking of Warzone, the battle royale’s main map, Verdansk, gets mentioned in that very same conversation.

Naga lets Stitch know that “Adler is secured and heading to you in Verdansk,” to which the evil mastermind responds with, “Good, make them believe we care about the Nova 6 supply lines.”

While this doesn’t offer much into revealing the next phase of Warzone, the fact that it gets mentioned is important enough to note since the BR’s next main map, rumored to be Ural Mountains, could be releasing at some point in Season 2.

"Adler secured and headed to you in Verdansk." – Naga "Good. Make them believe we care about the NOVA 6 supply lines." – Stitch 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/xLGVNvhgN1 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 16, 2021

Season 2 will be going live in BOCW & Warzone on Thursday, February 25, available for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.