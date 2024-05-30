Black Ops 6 teasers have eagle eyes fans pointing to TranZit return

The first official teaser trailer for Black Ops 6 has finally dropped and with it, the CoD community is already predicting the 2024 release could mark the return of an old Zombies experience, TranZit.

Black Ops 6 is now confirmed to be the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, the official live-action reveal trailer already bringing in millions of views and plenty of buzz for the title.

In light of this, fans have quickly begun speculating when and where the game will take place, as well as what types of maps players can expect to drop into when the game does arrive.

Call of Duty YouTuber MrRoflWaffles was among the first to break down the footage in the new trailer, going frame by frame to try and dissect any Easter eggs or clues hidden throughout.

During their search, the content creator highlighted multiple locations included throughout the trailer, including a power plant, churches, bridges, and more, drawing the conclusion and speculating that Black Ops 6 could include a TranZit-like Zombies map by the name of Liberty Falls.

The TranZit campaign in Zombies allowed players to travel across multiple locations and maps in one instance, completing tasks such as restoring power and unlocking the hidden story behind the mode, all the while riding a beaten-down bus.

TranZit was first introduced in 2012’s Black Ops 2 and is still one of the most popular and widely regarded Zombies maps throughout the franchise, with fans speculating its return all the way back in 2020.

The YouTuber popped on their detective hat when analyzing the new Black Ops 6 trailer, zooming in on difficult-to-read text, weapon etchings, and even going one step further by cross-referencing his findings with real-world places and events, all to figure out when and where Black Ops 6 might take place.

After sharing his thoughts, MrRoflWaffles asked viewers, “Am I crazy, or am I cooking?” Based on the replies, it appears that the larger CoD community is picking up what they’re putting down and agree that Black Ops 6 could indeed see the return of TranZit once again.

Another CoD sleuth also pointed out on Reddit that the original TranZit map was set during 2025, meaning that its return in Black Ops 6, given the game is releasing in 2024 and continuing on into next year, could be another indication that it will be returning.

“When also taking into account that next year is 2025, the year TranZit takes place, and the fact that we finally have powerful enough consoles to handle everything that Tranzit originally had planned but couldn’t handle, I feel like the devs would have no reason not to make a Tranzit remaster!”