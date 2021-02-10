How to upgrade Monkey Bombs in Firebase Z Cold War Zombies

The Monkey Bomb is easily one of the most iconic items that you can use throughout Black Ops Zombies history, allowing you to attract the undead into a cluster, and in the new Cold War map Firebase Z, you can apparently make them even better.
Even if you don’t really play the mode, most people know the iconic Monkey Bomb in Black Ops Zombies. You throw a cymbal monkey toy with some dynamite attached to its back, it attracts all of the nearby undead into a cluster, and then it explodes giving you an easy way to clear out a horde.
Generally speaking, with the exception of the map Gorod Krovi, there’s no way to make the bomb do any more damage, which means that it loses its effectiveness once you hit higher rounds. Luckily, that’s not the case in Firebase Z and upgrading is once again available.
The Monkey Bombs cost 1000 salvage in Zombies.
Upgrading Monkey Bombs steps
Unlike upgrading weapons or other items in the game, the way you upgrade the Monkey Bomb is a bit unconventional. Instead of going to the Pack-A-Punch machine or the normal upgrade station using parts, players have to complete a couple steps, almost like an mini-easter egg, in order to upgrade it.
Luckily, however, the steps are pretty easy to follow and can be done relatively quickly:
Activate all three Aether Reactors and turn on the power
Buy a Monkey Bomb from a crafting station
Go to one of the Aether Reactors and then get 50 kills with the Monkey Bomb
After you get all 50 kills, the next one you throw will be upgraded
All in all, it’s a pretty simple guide and can allow you to use the item into higher rounds without it feeling like a dud. If that guide is not clear enough, Glitching Queen, who originally discovered how to upgrade the item, posted a video tutorial which sums up everything perfectly.
It’s unclear whether or not players will be able to do this on future maps. As of the time of this writing, there’s no way to do this on Die Maschine so, until further notice, assume this method is just for Firebase Z.
Verdansk is a map we’ve all become incredibly familiar with since Warzone was released in March 2020. We’ve got our favored drops and preferred rotations, but are you making the most of the map? Here, we’ve listed the best drop spots in the game.
While Rebirth Island was added to Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration in December, Verdansk remains the main map in the battle royale title.
While there have been rumors of a new map coming soon, apparently called Ural Mountains, Verdansk is still what players have to traverse to catch their wins.
That said, you might not be using the map and your drops to your advantage. Whether you’re a solo player or running with a squad, if you’re looking for high-kill wins or just to actually get the win, it’s well worth looking at the best drop spots for every scenario.
Best solo landing spot
Dam is great for rotation and isn’t too busy.
If you’re playing solo, unless you’re aiming to constantly be in the thick of the action, you’ll have to play much more cautiously than in duos, trios or quads.
That’s why we think Dam and its surrounding areas are best for solo players. You can grab a helicopter, or one of the many vehicles located around it, and usually find decent loot too.
The mobility options mean you can quickly get in and out of fights, hopefully saving yourself without a teammate to rely on. Not to mention it’s ideal for keeping yourself out of the gas and in the safety of the circle, hopefully right through to the endgame.
Best duo landing spot
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.
In duos, you have a little more freedom than in solos as you can rely on a teammate to help you out, so being downed doesn’t always feel as significant.
For that reason, you can afford to up the risk a little and drop somewhere more populated. For this, we would recommend Downtown. It’s going to be busy, but there’s enough loot to keep the whole lobby going, as well as good opportunity for fights as well as movement, money and spaces to heal up and stay out of the action.
Ideally if you drop at Downtown you can loot up one corner, get a few kills, get yourself set up for the long run and get out of there without having to deal with too many roof campers. From there, you can rotate based on where the circle looks to be going.
The likelihood is, you’re going to get into gunfights, and you’ll probably lose some too. The priority here, though, is taking advantage of how much cash and loot boxes are available at Train, and hoping that your squad wins out.
The quieter alternatives would be somewhere like Farmland or Quarry which, while still decently-populated on most drops, are a little quieter and offer the opportunity to spread your team out a little more.
Best landing spot for high-kill games
Superstore is a hugely popular drop spot for players who want to rack up early kills.
You already know where this one is going. If you’re looking for high-kill games, Superstore is the best place for you to go. You can easily leave Super with 5-10 kills, with plenty of time left to traverse the rest of the central areas of the map and hunt down enemies.
From Super you can rotate to Train Station, Boneyard and Hospital to pick off the remaining teams. Alternatively, you could actually land at one of those spots if Superstore isn’t really working out for you.
Best landing spot for easier wins
Prison is crammed with loot, but could be a game-winning drop if you don’t mind a slower game.
If you’re looking for easy wins, you always have to study the circle before picking your drop. You also have to be prepared to drop in one of the corners of the map and have, for lack of a better term, a boring game.
One of the best places for this is Prison. The circle will often pull towards the south-east side of the map, and being setup atop Prison makes you almost untouchable. This is true whether you’re playing solos or quads, so while it might not be the most entertaining gameplay, it’ll definitely do the best job of placing you in the final circles.
Overall, a lot of this comes down to personal preference. At the end of the day, you’ll familiarize yourself with certain landing spots and learn how best to navigate them. That said, if you’re looking to shake things up, consider some of the suggestions above.
Let us know your favorite drop in Verdansk by tweeting us at @DexertoIntel!