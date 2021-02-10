How to upgrade Monkey Bombs in Firebase Z Cold War Zombies

Verdansk is a map we’ve all become incredibly familiar with since Warzone was released in March 2020. We’ve got our favored drops and preferred rotations, but are you making the most of the map? Here, we’ve listed the best drop spots in the game.

While Rebirth Island was added to Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration in December, Verdansk remains the main map in the battle royale title.

While there have been rumors of a new map coming soon, apparently called Ural Mountains, Verdansk is still what players have to traverse to catch their wins.

That said, you might not be using the map and your drops to your advantage. Whether you’re a solo player or running with a squad, if you’re looking for high-kill wins or just to actually get the win, it’s well worth looking at the best drop spots for every scenario.

Best solo landing spot

If you’re playing solo, unless you’re aiming to constantly be in the thick of the action, you’ll have to play much more cautiously than in duos, trios or quads.

That’s why we think Dam and its surrounding areas are best for solo players. You can grab a helicopter, or one of the many vehicles located around it, and usually find decent loot too.

The mobility options mean you can quickly get in and out of fights, hopefully saving yourself without a teammate to rely on. Not to mention it’s ideal for keeping yourself out of the gas and in the safety of the circle, hopefully right through to the endgame.

Best duo landing spot

In duos, you have a little more freedom than in solos as you can rely on a teammate to help you out, so being downed doesn’t always feel as significant.

For that reason, you can afford to up the risk a little and drop somewhere more populated. For this, we would recommend Downtown. It’s going to be busy, but there’s enough loot to keep the whole lobby going, as well as good opportunity for fights as well as movement, money and spaces to heal up and stay out of the action.

Ideally if you drop at Downtown you can loot up one corner, get a few kills, get yourself set up for the long run and get out of there without having to deal with too many roof campers. From there, you can rotate based on where the circle looks to be going.

Best Trios & Quads landing spot

In trios and quads game modes, your options are more limited. If you want the whole squad to be well-looted up, you’ll have to go somewhere busy. For that reason, we recommend Train Station.

The likelihood is, you’re going to get into gunfights, and you’ll probably lose some too. The priority here, though, is taking advantage of how much cash and loot boxes are available at Train, and hoping that your squad wins out.

The quieter alternatives would be somewhere like Farmland or Quarry which, while still decently-populated on most drops, are a little quieter and offer the opportunity to spread your team out a little more.

Best landing spot for high-kill games

You already know where this one is going. If you’re looking for high-kill games, Superstore is the best place for you to go. You can easily leave Super with 5-10 kills, with plenty of time left to traverse the rest of the central areas of the map and hunt down enemies.

From Super you can rotate to Train Station, Boneyard and Hospital to pick off the remaining teams. Alternatively, you could actually land at one of those spots if Superstore isn’t really working out for you.

Best landing spot for easier wins

If you’re looking for easy wins, you always have to study the circle before picking your drop. You also have to be prepared to drop in one of the corners of the map and have, for lack of a better term, a boring game.

One of the best places for this is Prison. The circle will often pull towards the south-east side of the map, and being setup atop Prison makes you almost untouchable. This is true whether you’re playing solos or quads, so while it might not be the most entertaining gameplay, it’ll definitely do the best job of placing you in the final circles.

Overall, a lot of this comes down to personal preference. At the end of the day, you’ll familiarize yourself with certain landing spots and learn how best to navigate them. That said, if you’re looking to shake things up, consider some of the suggestions above.

