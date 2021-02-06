Logo
Call of Duty

Best weapons for Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 6/Feb/2021 0:41

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

With the release of Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War, many players might find themselves daunted by the weapons on offer, and which are the best to use. Here are few recommendations to help you out.

Firebase Z is finally out in the wild right now and fans are slowly noticing that it plays a bit different compared to Die Maschine. You’ll find yourself a bit more cramped on this new map.

This means that your style of play might be a little different, and the weapons you use might be different. Luckily, there are a few recommendations that you can take advantage of in order to make your experience not as chaotic.

RAI K-84

Activision
The RAI K-84 is, by far, one of the best weapons in the game’s Zombies mode right now.

This one is a bit of a no brainer but it’s still worth pointing out. The new Wonder Weapon in the game is fantastic, as it’s basically an automatic laser rifle with some incredibly high damage. The Pack-A-Punched version also includes a grenade launcher that creates a vortex attracting Zombies.

The only problem is that it’s a bit hard to get. Currently, the only way you can get it is if you build it, which is a bit long and drawn out, or if you get it from the Mystery Box, which requires an insane amount of luck. That being said, it’s well worth the effort.

Groza

Activision
The Groza AR is a fantastic weapon to use in Firebase Z and it can be equipped as a starter.

The Groza assault rifle was added to the game with the launch of Season 1 and it’s a surprisingly decent weapon on Firebase Z. It does have high recoil, which can be mitigated with the right attachments, but considering a lot of the map is in close quarters, it doesn’t matter that much.

It can be equipped as a starting weapon, so you can enter the game with it, then upgrade it at either the Pack-A-Punch machine or the standard upgrade station using parts. To call it formidable would be an understatement.

Gallo SA12

The Gallo was a really solid choice in Die Maschine and it still excels here in Firebase Z. It’s decent rate of fire, high damage, and long range makes it a powerhouse against the Zombie hordes, even in its base form. Upgrading it also does wonders, but you can survive using the base version for a number of rounds.

Again, this weapon can also be equipped as a starting weapon and don’t be afraid to use it as such. It’ll get you far.

Stoner 63

Activision
The Stoner 63 is a great LMG to use against the Zombies on Firebase Z.

Rounding out our list is the Stoner 63, a light-machine gun. This weapon is great all around. It has the best accuracy in the LMG class, and it has pretty good damage as well. Pack-A-Punched, it’s even more of a beast, capable of firing off a ton of rounds into a horde of Zombies.

While you can equip it as a starting weapon, you may want to wait to buy it off the wall. Players can find the Stoner in the room that unlocks after you turn on the power with a high chance of spawning its blue rarity, high-damage variant.

With the right upgrades, any weapon can be formidable. That being said, if you get these weapons, you can rest assured you’ll be lasting well into the later rounds.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 patch notes: bunny hop nerf, CDL classes, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 21:53 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 23:30

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has released a brand new update for Black Ops Cold War, which adds in a movement penalty after jumping, new CDL classes/settings, and fixes a variety of different bugs in both the multiplayer and zombies modes. 

Less than two days after the last major update was released for Black Ops Cold War, which added in a brand new Zombies and Multiplayer map, Treyarch has already made some more changes to the first-person shooter.

The February 5 update is certainly not as substantial as the other updates, but it still adds some new content and fixes a few bugs. After this update, fans will also be able to take advantage of Double XP across all platforms, which is a welcome addition to be sure.

Most important updates in Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 update

Activision
A few changes were made to Zombies but the most notable Multiplayer changes comes in the form of a new movement penalty.

Beyond the Double XP weekend, easily the biggest change is the movement penalty that was added. Now, after a player lands from a jump, they’ll be slightly restricted. This was done more than likely to inhibit bunny hopping, as well as jump shots, which some players viewed as annoying.

It’s important to note that, while they made this change, Treyarch also clarified that it would be monitoring everything to make sure that these changes are balanced, so it could be the case that this doesn’t stay exactly the same.

We also got confirmation that CDL presets and custom game settings were also added to the game, ahead of League Play’s launch in a few days time, including CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Finally, numerous bugs got squashed and some weapons were adjusted. The H.A.R.P. scorestreak will no longer require a friendly UAV for the mini-map to display properly in the base multiplayer, while the RAI K-84 wonder weapon in Zombies got a few changes, as well.

A workaround in Firebase Z also got fixed up too, as players will no longer be allowed to jump and skip the first buy door after this new patch. While that’s not a huge deal, it did allow players to get to the second area in the map without having to spend any money, so it’s an understandable fix.

It should be obvious, but it’s worth pointing out that there are no Warzone fixes or adjustments in todays update, as one was already released last night.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

Double XP Weekend

  • Double XP active in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone 10AM PT Feb. 5-8.

Prestige Shop

  • Added new Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty titles to the Prestige Shop, including Prestige Icons from Black Ops 3 Zombies, Black Ops 4 Zombies, and Blackout.

MULTIPLAYER

Movement

  • Added a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump.
    • We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed.

Custom Games

  • CDL Pro
    • Added CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and CDL competitive settings.
  • Gunfight
    • Enabled Gunfight in Custom Games.
  • General
    • Addressed a UI Error issue that could prevent players from saving custom settings in Custom Games.

Scorestreaks

  • H.A.R.P.
    • Mini-map will now properly display when a friendly H.A.R.P. is active, regardless of a UAV being active or not.
    • Addressed an issue where the Jammer Field Upgrade could cause players to disappear from the mini-map when a friendly H.A.R.P. was active.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when joining Express in Split Screen.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur as the train exited the map on Express.

ZOMBIES

Main Quest

  • Enabled the main Easter Egg quest at 10AM PT Friday, Feb. 5th.

Stability

  • Added crash fixes related to Tombstone Soda, Napalm Strike, Artillery, and Exfil.

Enemies

  • Reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds.
  • Reduced the number of possible Mimic traps spawns around the map to reduce the frequency of encountering hidden Mimics.
  • Addressed an issue where a Mimic trap could spawn that didn’t actually have a Mimic in it, resulting in an item on the ground that could not be interacted with.
  • Addressed an issue where the Mimic could throw the player out of gameplay space.
  • Addressed an issue where zombies would fail to path in the Motor Pool when only the Weapons Lab was opened.

Wonder Weapon

  • Reduced the number of shots required to trigger the Vortex explosion.
  • Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 Vortex explosion damage being multiplied incorrectly.
  • Addressed an issue where a prompt would remain on Dr. Dimitri Kuhlklay during the Wonder Weapon quest.

Assault Rounds

  • Tuned Orda health values based on high rounds.
  • Decreased equipment damage against the Orda.

Gameplay

  • Addressed an issue where a player could bypass the buy door in the Village starting spawn area.