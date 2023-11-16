MW3 Zombies leak unearths “amazing” new Wonder Weapon

A leak revealed a new Wonder Weapon coming to MW3 Zombies and fans might recognize its name from a previous game.

Zombies in MW3 presents a much different challenge than series veterans are familiar with. Instead of round-based gameplay, Infinity Ward went a different route, leaning closer to what we saw from DMZ in MW2. However, the development team made sure not to stray too far away from what made community members initially fall in love with the mode.

Scattered around Urzikstan, the new Zombies and soon-to-be Warzone map, players can find mystery boxes, pack-a-punch machines, and, Wonder Weapons. For pretext, Wonder Weapons are a series of powerful and unusual energy weapons first introduced in Call of Duty: Cold War.

There are around 50 Wonder Weapons in the mode’s history, with each new one even wackier and weirder than the last. At launch for MW3, there are three of said weapons, but leaks suggest we could see more coming soon.

Activision Zombies is a great way to earn XP in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 zombies Wonder Weapon leak

On November 16, CharlieIntel revealed: “A new weapon for Modern Warfare Zombies apparently leaked, called VR-11.”

The Call of Duty insider posted a clip of the weapon in what appears to be the MW3 firing range. In typical Wonder Weapon fashion, the VR-11 has strange robotic arms on the front of it and fires a pulse of energy.

Community members immediately recognized the weapon from Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies. The VR-11 made its debut in the Call of the Dead map and turned zombies into humans. Zombies would then chase the humans as they screamed and ran toward the closest body of water.

One fan responded: “It looks so beautiful, I want it.”

A second user added: “For the people who don’t know, this gun was in black ops one and it was trash—excited to see the changes they make with it.

And a third fan argued: “This weapon is so weird, but I like it, looks strong.”

It’s important to take all leaks with a pinch of salt. But if the VR-11 is anything like its predecessor, fans are in store for a memorable weapon.

That’s everything we know about the rumored Wonder Weapon. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.