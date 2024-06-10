Black Ops 6 showcase confirms return of iconic map

The Black Ops 6 reveal showed off a ton of promising content fans loved, and astute viewers have spotted Nuketown’s apparent return.

The CoD Direct provided fans with the reveal of Black Ops 6, including a 25-minute deep dive into new features such as omnidirectional movement, the return of round-based Zombies, and how the Carry Forward system would work.

There was a lot to take in, yet there was even more content to consume thanks to brief glimpses of what Treyarch wasn’t “ready” to share until a later date.

This included quick looks into the multiplayer experience and the lobby UI. During one specific instance, players noticed that Nuketown was queued up, confirming the return of the iconic map.

Much like Rust is to the Modern Warfare series, Nuketown has been the map synonymous with the Black Ops series since its debut in Black Ops 1. It’s seen many variations throughout its tenure, with Black Ops Cold War producing Nuketown ’84.

While it was very unlikely Nuketown wouldn’t be in the game, its confirmation was enough to kick up excitement among the community.

“LETS GOOOOO NUKETOWN” one eager CoD fan replied on social media. Another shared their hype for the inevitable Nuketown 24/7 playlist to hit Black Ops 6.

Nuektown’s return spread like wildfire, and upon further inspection, fans discovered that the version displayed could be Nuketown 2025 from Black Ops 2.

During the reveal, developers from Treyarch mentioned that 16 original maps will be hitting Black Ops 6 at launch. That means Nuketown may not be available right away but could return during an upcoming season, much like Nuketown ’84 did during Cold War’s life cycle.

More information will come during Call of Duty NEXT. The in-person showcase features multiple content creators who will get to play Black Ops 6’s various modes on August 28.