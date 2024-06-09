Black Ops 6 finally brings back classic round-based CoD zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing back the sort of CoD Zombies players have come to expect from Treyarch, and something that’s been noticeably missing from the series in the past few years.

Vanguard and MW3’s zombies modes were a departure from the formula Treyarch came up with, and both iterations of the game type came with mixed reception. And, though MW3’s open world take has received consistent updates, CoD zombies fans are looking for something more traditional.

So, Treyarch have answered with the type of experience that this mode became famous for. With two maps on launch that promise both a continuation of the zombies storyline and that that classic, round-based experience, there’s good reason to be excited for longtime fans.

Some iconic characters are set to return, sure, but we’ve got a new set of zombie hunters to follow through these maps:

Elizabeth Grey

Gigori Weaver

Mac Carver

Maya Aguinaldo

These characters have had a role in the CoD zombies storyline in the past, but this is the first time they’ll be playable.

One map, Liberty Falls, takes place in West Virginia and has players investigating a zombie outbreak. Meanwhile, the second map, Terminus, takes place in a prison.

Other details around the mode aren’t clear just yet, like which perks players will be able to pick up or whether or not the mainstay Pack-a-Punch mechanic will be getting any big shake-ups.

Treyarch are the ones who came up with this mode, so it only makes sense that they’d be the ones returning it to its roots.

CoD Zombies has been a franchise mainstay for almost 2 decades now since World at War did it first in 2008, and there’s a chance that Black Ops 6 could re-ignite the passion of fans who have felt a bit betrayed by recent iterations of the mode.

That said, we do know of some weapons that’ll be in the final game.