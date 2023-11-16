Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: How to complete Automated Backup mission

Modern Warfare 3 has a pretty expansive Zombies mode, and it comes with a mission called Automated Backup. Here is a guide on how to complete this within the game.

The Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 involves collecting a variety of materials in order to complete your missions. The problem is that most of these items are scattered across Urzikstan which makes collecting them excessively tedious.

One such mission that you will come across in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is called Automated Backup. In this mission, you will have to collect ammo mods and activate Deadbolt Turrets within the game to proceed forward.

If you are struggling with the mission and unsure what to do, we have got you covered.

Activision Automated Backup is a pretty simple mission in Modern Warfare 3

Guide to the Automated Backup mission in Modern Warfare 3

Here are the steps you need to follow in order to proceed with the Automated Backup mission:

Complete objectives in Urzikstan to get access to the rare blue items from the reward caches

These rare blue items will be the ammo mods that you are looking for

You can fight enemies inside Infested Strongholds which will drop reward caches

which will drop reward caches Once you have the ammo mods, approach the Deadbolt Turrets as pointed out on the map

as pointed out on the map You will need to activate three Deadbolt Turrets in total (you can do so, only if you have ammo mods in your inventory)

Once all three turrets have been activated, you can receive the Death Perception Acquisition. You will also receive 1500 EXP as a reward for completing the Automated Backup mission.

This is all that you need to do when it comes to the Automated Backup mission in Modern Warfare 3 zombies. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

