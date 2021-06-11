JGOD reveals the best Warzone SMG to use in Season 3 - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best Warzone SMG to use in the current meta based on weapon statistics.

When creating an Overkill loadout, pairing a Kilo or an AMAX with a great SMG is always an effective combination that allows you to shred enemies at short and long range.

However, with 16 SMGs for players to choose from in Warzone Season 3, it can be difficult to know which weapon is best in the current meta.

Although one option is to test out all of the weapons yourself, Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has saved you some time and revealed what he thinks is the best SMG in Warzone at the moment.

JGOD reveals best SMG loadout in Warzone

When it comes to Warzone stats, there are very few people that can break them down better than JGOD. In his latest video, he analyzed the top eight SMGs in Warzone and gave some insight into their strengths and weaknesses.

Out of all the options, it was obvious JGOD favored the MAC-10 and the PPSh for the majority of players. Both weapons have an incredibly fast fire and ADS time, making them a perfect secondary alongside a meta AR.

On top of this, they’re relatively forgiving if you happen to miss the first few initial bullets. This differs from the Bullfrog which has a significantly slower rate of fire.

In the end, JGOD even took the time to show off the best loadout for the majority of the Cold War SMGs in the meta. This means you can apply this setup to any SMG your testing out.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9″ Task Force

13.9″ Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

JGOD’s base SMG loadout focuses on maximizing mobility and damage to create an absolutely lethal setup. For starters, you’ll want to equip the Tiger Team Spotlight for overall movement and strafe speed, as well as the Raider Stock, to improve your sprint to fire time.

Next, you’ll want to use the Agency Suppressor to keep your gunfire off the radar and the 13.9″ Task Force barrel to maximize the gun’s damage.

Finally, round off the loadout with STANAG 55 Rnd Mag to ensure you never run out of bullets in an intense gunfight.

So, there you have it, that’s JGOD’s number one SMG setup for Warzone that can be applied to any of the Cold War guns. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty home page for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.