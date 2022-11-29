Is there a Specialist Perk bonus in Warzone 2?

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The Specialist Perk bonus was a valuable item in the original Warzone, but following the decision to remove custom Perk setups, is there a Specialist bonus in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 has shaken things up drastically from the first game, introducing a host of new features from AI Strongholds to splitting circles.

One of the more controversial changes from the original is the removal of custom Perk loadouts, forcing players to pick from pre-made Packages. With fans unable to choose their own Perks, many might be hoping to find the Specialist Perk bonus around Al Mazrah.

But is there a Specialist Perk in Warzone 2? We’ve got all the details below.

What is the Specialist Perk in Warzone?

The Specialist Perk bonus was a lootable item in the original Warzone that granted players the effect of every Perk in the game at the same time. While most players would be limited to their three chosen Perks, anyone lucky to find Specialist would have a huge advantage over other players.

It could be only found as ground loot and had an extremely low drop rate, so players would often go through dozens of matches without finding it.

Does Warzone 2 have the Specialist Perk bonus?

Unfortunately, there is no sign of the Specialist Perk in Warzone 2. Perks aren’t currently part of the ground loot on Al Mazrah, so there’s no way of gaining their effects until purchasing a loadout.

Once you save up enough cash to get a loadout drop, players are limited to the Perk Package equipped for each setup. This is likely part of Infinity Ward’s effort to make Warzone 2 matches as fair and balanced as possible.

There has been plenty of backlash surrounding the Perk system in the sequel, with many calling for the option to choose custom Perks to return.

The devs are yet to comment, but fans will be hoping that the original approach to Perks makes a comeback in a future update. If the devs do revert the changes, there’s every chance that Specialist could return as well.

