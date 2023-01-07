Is Gunfight coming to Modern Warfare 2?

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Gunfight was an immensely popular mode in Modern Warfare 2019, with the 2v2 mode innovating aspects of CoD multiplayer. But will it return in Modern Warfare 2?

Will Modern Warfare 2 get Gunfight?

We’ll start with the good news – yes, it has been confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 will receive the Gunfight multiplayer mode.

Back in June, when new modes Prisoner Rescue and Knockout were revealed, Infinity Ward confirmed Gunfight will come to MW2 at “some point”.

Unfortunately, they did not delve any deeper into details so there is no confirmed release date. We simply do not know when Gunfight will drop in Modern Warfare 2.

Some leaks claimed that it would drop with the first season of post-launch content. That came in mid-November, when Warzone 2.0 dropped.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there was no sign of Gunfight in that update, nor has any further information eked its way out to indicate precisely when we can expect it.

Activision Gunfight was much-loved in MW2.

What is Gunfight?

Gunfight is a multiplayer game mode that was introduced to the Call of Duty series in Modern Warfare 2019. It also returned in Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It is a 2v2 mode, with players given 40 seconds to eliminate the enemy duo. If the time limit is reached and neither team is killed, a flag spawns in the map’s center and teams have 10 seconds to catch it.

Variants of Gunfight were also released across the three titles, with 1v1, 3v3 and sniper-only versions dropped.

Article continues after ad

There continues to be calls from the community for Gunfight’s addition, with players saying that it offered a unique match environment not replicated in any other mode.

Knockout is the most similar mode available if players are craving Gunfight, but it might not scratch that itch exactly how fans want it to.

Presumably, when it finally comes in Modern Warfare 2, we could see any and all of these Gunfight modes. For now though, fans will have to remain patient.