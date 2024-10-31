Black Ops 6 fans want “game-breaking” specialty removed already

Black Ops 6 players believe the game needs to get rid of one specialty in particular, calling it “game-breaking” and a “disadvantage” to play without it.

Since launching on October 25, Black Ops 6 has been met with plenty of praise. Fans have been enjoying the single-player campaign and the new ominimovement, as well as the classic COD vibes that the game has as a whole.

However, when it comes to multiplayer, there have been a fair few complaints. Many fans have been annoyed by the maps – calling them the “worst ever” for spawn trapping. Others have been frustrated by the weapon and level grind. Yet, the return of the classic prestige system has been seen as a positive.

On top of that, some players have also become annoyed by the Recon specialty. If you’ve not used it, you’re able to see enemy outlines for a brief moment after respawning and you also get an on-screen indicator – similar to High Alert – when an enemy is just outside your POV.

For some fans, including Redditor DrAdBrule, they want it gone for being too “game-breaking” to play against and a “disadvantage” to not run.

“I see many people suggesting that other perks should counter it, but honestly I think that just creates another, smaller gate for build flexibility. The only way to fix this is to remove it and find another cool perk to take its place,” they said.

Others, however, are split on the idea of getting rid of it. “I run recon because I run ghost and cold-blooded, but I could do without the seeing enemies. It’s a stupid idea,” one said. “It just needs cold-blooded or ghost to counter it,” another agreed.

“The hud indicator and this is the highest in-game awareness freebie I’ve ever seen. The ability to flank or steal spawns is just gone,” another commented.

“Recon is a big problem in snd, you can run mid-map and switch load outs and see everyone,” added another.

“While I think having easy access to wallhacks like the ability in BO3 or xDefiant is stupid… I can kinda accept this one as it only applies to people that have just respawned,” another argued.

Getting rid of perks or overhauling them so early into the game’s cycle is probably not going to happen, but it will be a talking point for Treyarch to keep an eye on.