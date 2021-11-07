JGOD reveals CoD Vanguard’s most underrated perk: “It’s completely broken”

Warzone mastermind JGOD has uncovered a “completely broken” perk in Call of Duty: Vanguard that will let you dominate the competition with uncanny ease.

Call of Duty: Vanguard released on November 5, and like every year’s new CoD title, it’s taken the gaming world by storm. With a massive surge of players testing the waters, there are plenty of fans searching for the best ways to dominate the competition.

While there are obvious choices, like the STG44 assault rifle and MP40 SMG, there are also plenty of underrated methods to get a leg-up on the competition.

Now, Warzone statistician JGOD has uncovered a new strategy involving Vanguard’s Forward Intel perk that will let you absolutely destroy your opponents — before they even have a chance to fight back.

JGOD reveals Vanguard’s most underrated perk

In a video shared to his YouTube channel, JGOD revealed how using Forward Intel allows you to see exactly where your enemies spawn (including spawn-flips), which then allows you to establish uncontested map control and decimate the opposing team.

“I haven’t really seen many people talk about [it],” he noted, explaining why many players might have forgone the perk for others in that slot. “At first glance, it doesn’t seem that powerful, but this is way more broken [than in previous games].”

He then explained how the perk’s benefit, “seeing indicators for enemy reinforcements on your minimap” combined with Vanguard’s wacky spawn mechanics result in a “completely broken” experience for players utilizing the perk.

“Look at all these spawns!” he remarked at one point, seemingly in disbelief over how easy it was for him to quickly turn and gun down his opponents as they loaded in.

“You already know where to pre-aim,” he clarified, then explained his thought process while using Forward Intel. “You don’t [even] have to know where people are, based off map design and chokepoints you can get a good indication of where people are going to be.”

He also compared the perk to its form in previous titles, remarking that “this was nowhere near this broken when we had it in a previous Call of Duty.”

Based on its current state, developer Sledgehammer Games could very well take a balancing pass at Forward Intel in a future update, so make sure to add this perk to your Vanguard class setups while it’s still available in its broken form.