CoD Vanguard: Best audio settings for game & voice chat

Looking for the best audio settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to track your opponents in style.

Sledgehammer Games have brought the battle back to World War II, with a plethora of devastating weapons to tear down your foes with. Vanguard might be utilizing some controversial mechanics this time around, but you can remain the ultimate champion with a finely tuned setup.

Here’s how to put together the best audio settings in CoD: Vanguard.

Game Sound settings in Vanguard

Having immense skill is just one-half of the battle when it comes to dominating Vanguard’s maps. With additions like Dead Silence making their return to the selection of perks, you’ll need to keep an ear out for any foes looking to send you back to the lobby frustrated. Not everyone has access to headphones, so we’ve put together a setup that will accommodate players no matter what their sound comes through.

When it comes to your Game Sound, you can use these settings to get the jump on your enemies:

Master Volume: 100

100 Music Volume: 0 – 25

0 – 25 Dialogue Volume: 35 – 50

35 – 50 Sound Effects Volume: 100

100 Hit Marker Sound Effects: Vanguard

Vanguard Audio Mix: Headphones (although this can be changed to your preference)

Headphones (although this can be changed to your preference) Killstreak Music: On

On Mono Audio: Off

Off Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: where you’d like the output to be sent to

If you are able to use headphones while you play Vanguard, we’d recommend tweaking some of the settings to get even more precision. The music of Jack Wall may be fantastic, but you’ll likely want to drop anything that isn’t gunshots to a minimum.

Go ahead and take that down to at least 5%, to enhance more traditional sound effects. You’ll no doubt be racking up killstreaks too, which will make the announcer rather talkative. To give his mouth a rest, you can bring down the dialogue volume to below 50% if needed.

Other parts of the CoD franchise such as Warzone enable different presets to be enabled too, but for now, Vanguard is a bit more limited in that regard. However, as more updates arrive, we can expect more customization in the future.

Voice Chat settings in Vanguard

If you’re playing on PlayStation 5, most squads will favor the usage of Game Base to chat with one another. Nonetheless, if you tend to use the in-game chat functionality instead, we’ve got you covered when it comes to those settings too. Here’s what you can do to get the most out of your voice chat:

Voice Chat: On

On Speakers/Headphones Voice Chat Device: Where you’d like the audio to be sent to

Where you’d like the audio to be sent to Microphone Device: Your microphone of choice

Your microphone of choice PC Only – Microphone Activation Mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk PC Only – Push to Talk (Voice Chat): V

V Open Mic Activation Threshold: 3

3 Voice Chat Volume: 25

25 Microphone Volume: 25

25 Voice Chat Effect: No Effect

If you prefer to talk when only necessary, the Push to Talk feature for PC players is a handy feature. Alternatively, if you’re constantly communicating with your fellow players, you can keep this set to Open Mic.

And there you have it. Now you’re all set to conquer your rivals with some excellent sound settings. Not sure how to get the best of your guns? We’ve got plenty of guides prepared for all your Vanguard needs:

