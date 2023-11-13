How to filter out MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3

With Modern Warfare 3’s release, the game also features MW2’s old arsenal. And here is how you can hide them in the Gunsmith.

With the release of Call of Duty’s newest entry in Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer has added an abundance of new weapons, attachments, and equipment to the game, even bringing with it MW2’s weapons.

And even though it adds quite a fair few options, the community has been split about the decision to include MW2’s weapons. And it additionally leaves your Gunsmith quite cluttered, making it hard to find MW3 weapons.

So if you’d like only to see the newer MW3 weapons in your Gunsmith, here is how to filter them out.

How to hide MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3?

Filtering out MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3 in the Gunsmith is quite simple, and you just need to follow these steps:

Select Multiplayer in the MW3 home screen

Go into the Custom Loadouts screen in the Weapons tab

Select a loadout

Select the primary weapon slot

Press R2/RT to bring up the ‘Weapons Filter’ tab

Select the ‘Modern Warfare 3’ option

If you follow these steps, you will only see modern Warfare 3 weapons in the Custom Loadout Gunsmith. With all MW2 weapons filtered out, it should leave your Gunsmith looking less cluttered.

However, this filtering option does not extend to attachments, as there is currently no way to filter out MW2 attachments in Modern Warfare 3. The only filter options are Weapon Stats, Locked Items, and Aftermarket Parts.

And that’s all you need to know about filtering out MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3. You can check out our coverage of Modern Warfare 3 here.