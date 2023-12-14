Modern Warfare 3 players blast “pointless” Aftermarket Part optic

Modern Warfare 3 players have been left baffled by a new Aftermarket Part that is available through the weekly challenges, calling it one of the most “pointless” sights in the game.

With the launch of Modern Warfare 3 (2023), Sledgehammer Games have made some interesting changes to the way you unlock some items. Sure, you still have guns, perks, and equipment unlocked through leveling up, but there are also armory challenges and Aftermarket Parts.

The latter of these two typically helps you really change up a weapon as we’ve seen flamethrower underbarrels and shotgun bullpups be available already.

However, the newest one – the JAK Bullseye Optic – has really annoyed players as they believe it is totally “pointless” as an attachment.

MW3 players annoyed at “useless” new optic attachment

The new sight, which essentially looks like an iron sight for a pistol, can be unlocked after completing five challenges in week two. While it looks like it’d be perfect for a sniper at close-range, those are the only weapons it cannot be attached to.

“It’s clean but it’s also pointless, why would I choose this over the red dot with no top frame whatever the name is, reflector or something,” said one player. “This specific one looks useless but I always wished they had customizable iron sights” added another.

“These aftermarket parts suck balls. Most of them are straight downgrades or make zero sense over the current available parts,” commented another annoyed player.

Some argued that it could be the perfect replacement for guns that have “terrible” iron sights and don’t need a long-range optic on there. “Honestly wouldn’t be that bad if optics didn’t count as an attachment,” one said.

Others stated that they were initially excited for the new part, but after seeing it in action, they aren’t exactly rushing out to unlock it. So, don’t expect to see it popping up too much in-game.