MW3 players blast “terrible” Aftermarket Parts as they keep being added

Modern Warfare 3 players have hit out at the “terrible” Aftermarket Parts that have been added to the game, with some claiming that they just don’t work whatsoever.

When Call of Duty first started out, the create-a-class system was barebones and easy to pick up. Over the last few years, things have gotten pretty hardcore with the addition of weapon turning and unlocking new guns through weapon families.

While weapon tuning has gone out the window in Modern Warfare 3, you still have a raft of options to customize your guns how you’d like. That includes the new Aftermarket Parts system, which can totally change the way a gun behaves in-game.

Some of these, like the Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit, have gone down a storm with players. However, there are few others that have been added recently that haven’t quite taken off.

MW3 players bored of Aftermarket Parts already

One of the newest, the JAK Signal Burst attachment, allows players to turn the Holger 556 hit in with a four-burst of bullets. However, the new part is creating headaches for players as they’re having trouble with the recoil.

“I tried running it with max recoil reduction attachments and it’s still terrible in core,” said one. “Not (good) at all but I tried only that, didn’t bother with attachments. The recoil’s atrocious,” another agreed.

“The gun is awful unfortunately. Was hopefully it would be reminiscent the M8,” commented another player. “Virtually all the Aftermarket Parts have been straight dookie. I literally only like them because the 3D-Printed aesthetic is a cool & unique concept that we haven’t seen before in a video game,” said another.

It’s not the only Aftermarket Part that has been panned by players recently. The JAK Bullseye Optic was labeled as “pointless” by many who just didn’t understand the difference in that and an iron sight.

The devs will continue to add Aftermarket Parts as they keep updating MW3 and Warzone, and hopefully, they become a bit more useful.