How to unlock Stormender in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The Stormender is one of the new guns in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone bringing with it a truly unique weapon unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Here’s our guide on how to unlock the new EMP launcher.

As expected Season 1 has introduced an impressive range of content into Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, shaking up the latest Call of Duty game.

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of several new weapons with some being classics returning to the series yet again but others being completely new.

Article continues after ad

The most unique weapon added in Season 1 is the Stormender, a weapon unlike anything we’ve seen before. Here’s how to unlock the Stormender and get your hands on MW3’s new launcher.

Article continues after ad

How to get Stormender launcher in MW3 and Warzone Season 1

All you have to do to unlock the Stormender launcher in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is reach and complete Sector A12 of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

This extremely unique launcher is described as a “state-of-the-art weapon system that fires a localized EMP on a slight delay,” and is a completely original design not based on any real-world weapon.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Activision The Stormender is available in Sector A12 of the Season 1 battle pass.

Explaining the Stormender’s role, Sledgehammer revealed in the November 30 patch notes: “This brand-new weapon has the power to shoot down specific Killstreaks and take out drones with its lock-on capabilities. With unlimited recharging ammo and the ability to disable and delay enemy equipment, this weapon serves as a very real shock to the system, though damage to Operators is minimal.”

Article continues after ad

The Season 1 Battle Pass also introduces two other weapons, the RAM-7 and XRK Stalker. In addition to these, it offers a large variety of cosmetics from new skins, weapon blueprints, and more for players to earn.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guides and content for the new season:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Article continues after ad