How to unlock Ram-7 in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The Ram-7 is making a return in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as one of the first new weapons to be added in Season 1. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Over the last few years, the Call of Duty devs have certainly shaken things up when it comes to adding new weapons. In the early days of CoD, DLC weapons were very rare – with Black Ops 2 marking the first time one was actually added.

Article continues after ad

Since Modern Warfare (2019), though, each new season of the game has added at least one new primary weapon and a secondary – typically a pistol or a melee.

Article continues after ad

In Modern Warfare 3, we’ve already had the TAQ Eradicator LMG added as a new option through weekly challenges, but now Season 1 is here, we’ve got a handful of others. And that includes the returning Ram-7.

How to get Ram-7 AR in MW3 and Warzone Season 1

That’s right, the Ram-7 from Modern Warfare (2019) is making a return as one of the first new weapons in MW3, as it has been revealed as a part of the Season 1 battle pass.

Article continues after ad

As a result, unlocking the Ram-7 battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is super simple. All you have to do is buy the Season 3 Battle Pass and unlock Sector A7.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be free to use the powerful assault rifle in both multiplayer and Warzone. The latter should bring back a fair bit of nostalgia, seeing as it was one of the best rifles in Verdansk for a time.

Activision The Ram-7 is available in Sector A7 of the Season 1 battle pass.

With it being a battle pass weapon, anyone who doesn’t buy the battle pass will have to wait a little while longer to unlock it as it’ll become a challenge-based unlock in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Or, you know, just buy a bundle from the store instead. No judgment here.

The Ram-7 will also be joined by the XRK Stalker sniper and Stormender launcher at the start of Season 1, with the HRM-9 SMG and TAQ Evolvere being added in the mid-seaosn reloaded update.