How to unlock Cronen Squall in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall is one of the latest weapons to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 3. Here’s how to unlock the brand-new battle rifle.

Each season of Call of Duty brings a number of new weapons, both at launch and in-season, and they often shake up the meta and challenge the weapons at the very top, just like the ISO Hemlock did in Season 2.

The Cronen Squall is the next gun that will attempt to do that, adding some more firepower to the battle rifle class, dropping alongside the FJX Imperium sniper rifle or, as veteran CoD players will recognize it, the Intervention.

But how do you unlock the Cronen Squall to take full advantage of it in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? It’s pretty simple.

Unlock Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 and MW2

Activision The Cronen Squall arrives in Season 03 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Unlocking the Cronen Squall battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is easy. All you have to do is buy the Season 3 Battle Pass and unlock it in Sector C11.

The Cronen Squall has the best range and fire rate in its class, beating out the likes of the TAQ-V and the Lachmann-762, so you’ll want to get it unlocked as soon as possible to see just how much it can shred your opponents in both multiplayer and battle royale.

There will also be a number of new weapon blueprints available throughout the Season 3 Battle Pass, so there’s a lot of fresh content to get your hands on.

