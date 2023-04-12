How to unlock Valeria & Alejandro Operators in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it two brand new Operators for players to use across multiplayer, battle royale, and DMZ. Here’s what we know about Alejandro and Valeria and how you can unlock them.

Season 3 looks set to make some huge changes to the game to better answer the calls from players in recent months. Movement changes, new weapons and maps, and the BlackCell Battle Pass offering guarantee a more revitalized game in the new season.

Article continues after ad

As always, with each new season, new Operators are landing in the game too, giving players new characters and cosmetics to unlock, and challenges to grind.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Season 3 operators Alejandro and Valeria.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Activision Blizzard Season 3 is bringing a number of changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock Alejandro in MW2 & Warzone 2

Born and raised in Las Almas, Alejandro spent over a decade as a high-ranking member of Los Fuerzeas Especiales, the Tier 1 Mexican Army Special Mission counterterror unit. His unit, Los Vaqueros, is the only one in the country authorized to work alongside international Special Operations Forces, including those at the CIA headed by station chief Kate Laswell. Season 3 Battle Pass blog

Alejandro enters Season 3 with the SpecGru faction, and can be unlocked through the Season 3 Battle Pass. Players who own the Battle Pass can unlock the C0 Bonus Sector and gain immediate access to the default Alejandro Skin.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Valeria in MW2 & Warzone 2

Valeria is a ruthless and cunning Operator who always remains calm under pressure. Whether she’s interrogating enemies or firing the first shot in a shoot-out, Valeria earns her cartel members’ loyalty every day through her incredible resolve and ability to plan ahead like a true criminal mastermind, all while recruiting more to her ranks with generous donations from the cartel’s coffers. Season 3 Battle Pass blog

Valeria enters Season 3 as part of the KorTac faction and can also be unlocked through the Season 3 Battle Pass, in the C0 Bonus Sector, alongside Alejandro.

With so many changes coming in Season 3, be sure to keep up with all of our Call of Duty news to get the latest.