Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Rewards and tiers

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here, with the update on April 12 bringing a number of huge changes to the game. Included in that, as with every new season, is the battle pass. Here are all the tiers and rewards for Season 3.

Season 3 is bringing a monumental shift to Warzone 2, with one-shot snipers returning, redeploy drones in Al Mazrah, and more.

The Battle Pass has been in Warzone and the multiplayer Call of Duty titles for several years now, dating back to MW2019, offering players cosmetics, blueprints, and extra COD Points.

Here’s everything that’s included in Season 3.

Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Price & bundles

Activision

The standard price of the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Battle Pass is 1,100 CoD Points. Unlike most seasons, though, there will be no premium Battle Pass Bundle available for 2,400 CoD Points. Instead, players can get BlackCell, a brand new Battle Pass offering launching in Season 3.

As always, you can buy your way through the Battle Pass as well. Tokens cost 150 CoD Points each, and you can instantly advance through the full Battle Pass if you so choose. The two games share progression, so purchasing the Battle Pass in MW2 will also unlock it in Warzone 2 and vice versa.

Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3 Battle Pass: New weapons

As with each Call of Duty battle pass, there will be two new weapons included in Season 3: the FJX Imperium and the Cronen Squall.

The FJX Imperium is a call back to a classic CoD gun all fans will be delighted to see returning from the original MW2: the Intervention.

The bolt-action sniper rifle has been a fan-favorite for over a decade now and players will be hoping to recreate the same magic in MWII 2022. You can unlock the FJX Imperium in Sector C4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

The Cronen Squall is a semi-automatic battle rifle that excels at long-range with “exceptional damage output.” You can unlock the Cronen Squall in Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Season 3 Battle Pass Victory Sector Rewards

Players who complete all 20 sectors of the Season 3 Battle Pass will unlock the Victory Sector, which features more exclusive rewards for the most dedicated players. They are:

“El Sin Nombre” Valeria Operator Skin

“La Espina” Battle Rifle Blueprint

“Vaquero” Alejandro Operator Skin

“Vaquero 141” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

300 COD Points

Season 3 Battle Pass Operators: Alejandro & Valeria

Activision Valeria (pictured) and Alejandro arrive in Modern Warfare 2 in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

As with each Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to unlock new Operators when they purchase it. In Season 3, they are Alejandro and Valeria.

There will also be unlockable Operator skins in the Season 3 Battle Pass, which are:

Sector C10: “Road Rage” Farah Operator Skin

“Road Rage” Farah Operator Skin Sector C15: “El Santo” Gus Operator Skin

“El Santo” Gus Operator Skin Sector C20: “Nightwar” Ghost Operator Skin

Season 3 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

These are the Battle Pass rewards we know so far, and this will be updated as soon as Season 3 goes live to reflect the full list of rewards.

Sector C0

“El Dorado” Weapon Blueprint

150 COD Points

10% Battle Pass Boost

Sector C1

“Course Champion” Battle Rifle

Sector C2

Sector C3

Sector C4

FJX Imperium sniper rifle

Sector C5

Sector C6

Sector C7

Sector C8

Sector C9

“La Araña” Assault Rifle

Sector C10

“Road Rage” Farah Operator Skin

Sector C11

Cronen Squall battle rifle

Sector C12

Sector C13

Sector C14

Sector C15

“El Santo” Gus Operator Skin

Sector C16

Sector C17

“Dead Center” Sniper Rifle

Sector C18

“Viborón” Battle Rifle

Sector C19

Sector C20

“Nightwar” Ghost Operator Skin

Victory Sector