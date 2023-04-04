How to unlock FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans receive a treat in Season 3 with the long overdue re-introduction of the Intervention sniper. If you want to unlock the FJX Imperium in both titles, then we’ve outlined the steps required for it.

MW2 and WZ2 community members have plenty to be excited about for the upcoming season. Season 3 introduces ranked play to Warzone 2, two new operators, and a remake of a fan-favorite 6v6 multiplayer map.

For the cherry on top, Infinity Ward surprised fans by bringing back the beloved Intervention sniper. YouTuber FaZe Dirty was lucky enough to test the FJX Imperium early, and he claimed it was the perfect combination of nostalgic and new.

Without further ado, here is how to get your hands on the new sniper rifle as well.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Activision The FJX Imperium will be a popular weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

There are no challenges required to unlock the FJX Imperium, the only way to procure this iconic sniper rifle is to unlock it via the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Infinity Ward did not clarify what Sector the sniper rifle will be in. We will provide an update when the developers reveal a full Battle Pass map road map.

If you’re new to this year’s CoD games, the Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has undergone some serious changes to give players a lot more freedom in how they approach their goodies.

Instead of being one linear unlock path, the pass is now divided up into Sectors, allowing players to have more say in which items they want to acquire.

