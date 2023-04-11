Warzone 2 devs finally promise movement changes & more in Season 3

In a Community Update, Warzone 2 developers promised that players can expect movement changes to finally arrive with the launch of Season 3.

The road to better movement mechanics has been a long one for Call of Duty: Warzone players. Not even a year has passed since dedicated fans rallied for improvements to maneuvers such as mantling and slide canceling in the original Warzone.

Warzone 2’s arrival saw Activision ditch the slide cancel move to the chagrin of many a Call of Duty fan. And even the Season 2 addition of sprinting while plating ruffled some feathers since full-on sprinting wasn’t possible under these circumstances.

Now yet another set of movement-related updates is coming to the Warzone sequel with the advent of Season 3.

Expect movement changes to arrive with Warzone 2 Season 3

In a Community Update centered around Warzone 2’s upcoming third season, Call of Duty developers ensured players that movement and traversal improvements are on the way.

“Movement will now feel more dynamic and fluid due in part to improvements to mantling over objects or through windows, with slight adjustments to sliding and diving responsiveness, and the addition of Redeploy Drones to better enable rotation opportunities,” reads the post in part.

How well such an update will address long-running user complaints presently remains to be seen. At the very least, it appears developers have taken the necessary steps toward tackling community feedback.

Activision Blizzard Call of Duty: Warzone 2

In addition to movement changes, the Community Update also outlines the pacing and combat adjustments coming to Warzone 2 Season 3.

With respect to improving the Battle Royale’s pacing, developers have decreased the delay time between circles closing in the mid-game. Other changes include the scattering of additional Ammo Caches and Buy Stations to “support regain in the late-game.”

Meanwhile, combat visibility will become clearer thanks to the “reduced intensity of damage feedback on the HUD.” And it was previously confirmed that one-hit snipers are returning to boost playstyle variety.