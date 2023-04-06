What is BlackCell? MW2 and Warzone 2 battle pass offering explained

Activision announced a new Battle Pass option coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3, which replaces the current Battle Pass bundle.

Infinity Ward revealed Season 3 roadmaps for each title. Al Mazrah Resurgence and a new gulag highlight the new additions for Warzone 2. Multiplayer fans have plenty to be excited about, with new maps and Gunfight on the horizon. And as for DMZ, a new barter system and workbench add a layer of depth.

Season 3 also introduces the Cronen Squall battle riffle and FJX Imperium sniper rifle. Players can unlock the fan-favorite sniper rifle by progressing through the Battle Pass.

BlackCell offers community members a shortcut to unlocking Battle Pass tiers earlier. Here is everything you need to know about the new system.

How much is MW2 and W2 BlackCell?

The regular Battle Pass will still be available for 1,1000 CoD Points. However, instead of the Battle Pass Bundle, players can spend $29.99 for BlackCell access.

What is included in the BlackCell Battle Pass?

The BlackCell option includes everything that was included in the original Battle Pass Bundle, with more exclusive content.

Here is everything included.

Access to the full Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®).

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded.

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded throughout the Battle Pass.

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated Camo skin.

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serves as an alternative starting location.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season 03 Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock.

Activision confirmed they will release a full blog closer to Season 3’s release date, revealing the new operator skins and other rewards. The new season begins on April 12 at 10 a.m. PT.