What is Warzone 2 Plunder? Battle royale cash race explained

Plunder finally makes a long-awaited return to Warzone 2 in Season 3 and it has a fresh coat of paint.

Warzone 2 Season 3 adds a few new game modes to the battle royale sequel. Massive Resurgence brings the fan-favorite game mode to Al Mazrah. The game mode plays the same as Ashika Island but adjusts for a much larger lobby size.

Season 3 also marks the introduction of a ranked game mode. We still don’t know much about the competitive mode, but the developers announced a Top 250 system and a separate ruleset from the standard battle royale experience.

It’s not just new game modes coming to Warzone 2, as a familiar favorite gets re-introduced as well. Here is everything you need to know about Plunder in Warzone 2, which is coming at some point during Season 3.

New changes to plunder in Warzone 2

Activision Blizzard Plunder grew to become a beloved game mode in Warzone 1.

Plunder tasks squads with gathering as much in-game cash as possible, only winning when they become the first team to collect $1 million. In Warzone 2, cash can be earned by eliminating enemies, completing contracts, partaking in events, or clearing out Strongholds and Blacksites.

Squads can deposit their case at a cash deposit helipad or use a cash deposit balloon.

Infinity Ward announced new features for Plunder coming in WZ2.

New Plunder events

Here is a full list of the new events in Plunder

Blood Money. Not just a Plunder variant! Double Cash is earned for eliminating and looting Operators during a Blood Money event.

Not just a Plunder variant! Double Cash is earned for eliminating and looting Operators during a Blood Money event. Cannon Fodder. [[REDACTED]]

[[REDACTED]] Heat. Blacksites and Strongholds pay out five times their usual reward. Weapons hot!

Blacksites and Strongholds pay out five times their usual reward. Weapons hot! Contractor . [[REDACTED]]

. [[REDACTED]] Money Siphon. ATMs around the map pour out an endless Cash supply. Grab it before they are fixed!

ATMs around the map pour out an endless Cash supply. Grab it before they are fixed! Choke Hold. [[REDACTED]]

The developers added that multiple events can occur during a match. We will provide an update when we know more about the events with currently redacted information.

buy station changes

Besides depositing cash, players can also purchase cash-deposit balloons, killstreaks, weapons, and other useful items. Here is a full list of the new buy station additions in Warzone 2.

Credit Card. Save more with the official Bank of Adal Quickscope Card, now with 10% Cashback on any and all purchases! No application or Ranked Skill Division Credit Score necessary, just a small introductory Cash fee.

Save more with the official Bank of Adal Quickscope Card, now with 10% Cashback on any and all purchases! No application or Ranked Skill Division Credit Score necessary, just a small introductory Cash fee. Life Insurance. Leave a legacy… until you respawn, that is. Save 50% of your Cash on hand when eliminated by picking up Life Insurance for a small Cash fee.

Leave a legacy… until you respawn, that is. Save 50% of your Cash on hand when eliminated by picking up Life Insurance for a small Cash fee. Angel Investor. For little Cash down, you can pick up a Top Secret Contract with enhanced payout multiplies for whatever task it presents, in addition to a free UAV.

Challenges and rewards

Plunder offers nine rewards earned through completing challenges. The developers stated in a blog post that rewards can be earned through winning Plunder matches, eliminating AI combatants or AI enemies, or playing the game.

Rewards include a vehicle camo, calling cards, and more. We will share an update when we know more about Plunder and its official release date.