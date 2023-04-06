Early DMZ Season 3 patch notes: Barter system, workbench, more

Warzone 2’s DMZ receives a massive overhaul in Season 3, as a few new systems change how players approach matches.

Infinity Ward’s new extraction shooter game mode, DMZ, received praise in Season 1, but the following season fell short in the eyes of several streamers. DMZ expert Westie claimed Season 2 went too far “the wrong way,” arguing the developers didn’t do enough to improve a “semi-broken” beta version.

Fellow DMZ streamer, Stodeh, agreed and claimed interest in the game was “falling daily.” The Youtuber believes a lack of replayability, long-term progression, and an over-emphasis on PVP gameplay prevents the community from growing.

Season 3 breathes fresh life into DMZ, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming seasonal update.

Activision Blizzard Fans are split over the wipe feature in DMZ.

Barter system, work bench, and active duty operator slots coming to DMZ

DMZ Season 3 emphasizes customization and fresh experiences each time you load in. The Barter system serves as a way for players to swap items they collected for other valuables. Before, players didn’t have the ability to edit contraband weapons.

The workbench allows users to either add an attachment to a contraband weapon or remove one, which will help these guns feel more valuable.

Extraction shooters punish players by taking all of their loot if they die. Active Duty operator slots help alleviate that struggle and also open the door for community members to strategize. Each player gets three Active Duty operator slots with their own soldier items, meaning you can pick and choose which operator carries what.

DMZ Season 3 patch notes

Here are all of the early DMZ Season 3 patch notes.

Barter System

One of the biggest additions since the launch of DMZ is the Barter System, a way to award Operators who stock up on items and can reach a Buy Station to swap them for other valuables. In general, the Trader may not have what you want, but they will always have what you need…

There is no peer-to-peer trading through this system, but you are still free to swap items during a match with friendly Operators (especially those who operate taxi services, as we heard they are incredibly helpful).

Workbench

Another major addition to DMZ is the Workbench, which can be found near Buy Stations and allows you to modify Contraband weapons.

For a nominal Cash fee, the Workbench lets an Operator add attachments they have unlocked for the Contraband’s weapon platform onto a piece of Contraband or remove them piece by piece.

Helpful for those times when a 5.5x scope does not fit on a fast-firing SMG or when a Sniper Rifle needs an extended mag, the Workbench will become another way to spend hard-earned Cash on something impactful for that infiltration and beyond.

Active Duty Operator Slots

In Season 03, you won’t just have one Operator to infiltrate the deniable areas.

Every player will start with three Active Duty Operator Slots, which equates to having three separate Operators who possess their own on-soldier items. These items include your Backpack, Plate Carrier, Killstreaks, Self-Revive, and Gas Mask.

For every infiltration, you can choose which Active Duty Operator you bring in, meaning you can calculate risk to whatever missions you want to tackle or the type of experience you want to have for that match. For example, you can have one Active Duty Operator saved up for the major Story Missions and Building 21 runs, stacked up with a Three-Plate Carrier, Self-Revive Kit, and more, then have another that is built for scavenging items with nothing but a One-Plate Carrier to their name.

New Faction

An unknown faction, REDACTED, is coming to Season 03 and will boast three of its mission tiers at launch, plus two more in-season.

New and Remixed Missions, Contract

Infinity Ward is introducing a new set of faction missions for this upcoming season, as well as a new contract:

That is the Secure Supplies Contract, which flags containers in the Exclusion Zone with essential gear for this experience. This is a great way to get your Operator built up after a previous run in DMZ where you failed to extract.

New Bosses

Operators should prepare to face new threats across the various Exclusion Zones, as there are not one but two bosses that intel suggests are [[REDACTED]]. Intel also suggests that deep underground in Al Mazrah, there is [[REDACTED]].

We have plenty more to share as part of a dedicated DMZ blog to be released before Season 03’s launch, including new Backpack and Plate Carrier types.

We will provide an update when we have the full patch notes for DMZ Season 3.